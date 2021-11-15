CSV is a universal JavaScript CSV parser designed specifically to be simple, fast, and spec compliant.
This package works isomorphically in browser and server-side JavaScript
Import directly from the local path or a CDN
<script type="module">
import { parse } from 'path/to/csv/index.js'
</script>
The minified version can be imported from
<script type="module">
import { parse } from 'path/to/csv/index.min.js'
</script>
Install the package
npm install @vanillaes/csv
Import using the module path
import { parse } from '@vanillaes/csv'
Takes a string of CSV data and converts it to a 2 dimensional array of
[entries][values]
CSV.parse(csv, {options}, reviver(value, row, col)) : [entries][values]
false)
(value) => value)
1 Values for
row and
col are 1-based.
const csv = `
"header1,header2,header3"
"aaa,bbb,ccc"
"zzz,yyy,xxx"
`;
const parsed = parse(csv)
console.log(parsed);
> [
> [ "header1", "header2", "header3" ],
> [ "aaa", "bbb", "ccc" ],
> [ "zzz", "yyy", "xxx" ]
> ]
Takes a 2 dimensional array of
[entries][values] and converts them to CSV
CSV.stringify(array, {options}, replacer(value, row, col)) : string
true)
(value) => value)
1 Values for
row and
col are 1-based.
const data = [
[ "header1", "header2", "header3" ],
[ "aaa", "bbb", "ccc" ],
[ "zzz", "yyy", "xxx" ]
];
const stringified = stringify(data)
console.log(stringified);
> "header1,header2,header3"
> "aaa,bbb,ccc"
> "zzz,yyy,xxx"
Typings are generated from JSDoc using Typescript. They are 100% compatible with VSCode Intellisense and will work seamlessly with Typescript.