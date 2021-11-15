CSV

CSV is a universal JavaScript CSV parser designed specifically to be simple, fast, and spec compliant.

Features

RFC Compliant

ECMAScript Module

Typescript Compatible

Imports

This package works isomorphically in browser and server-side JavaScript

Browser

Import directly from the local path or a CDN

< script type = "module" > import { parse } from 'path/to/csv/index.js' </ script >

The minified version can be imported from

< script type = "module" > import { parse } from 'path/to/csv/index.min.js' </ script >

Node

Install the package

npm install @vanillaes/csv

Import using the module path

import { parse } from '@vanillaes/csv'

Usage

Takes a string of CSV data and converts it to a 2 dimensional array of [entries][values]

Arguments

CSV.parse(csv, {options}, reviver(value, row, col)) : [entries][values]

csv - the CSV string to parse

options typed - infer types (default false )

reviver1 - a custom function to modify the output (default (value) => value )

1 Values for row and col are 1-based.

Example

const csv = ` "header1,header2,header3" "aaa,bbb,ccc" "zzz,yyy,xxx" ` ; const parsed = parse(csv) console .log(parsed); > [ > [ "header1" , "header2" , "header3" ], > [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ], > [ "zzz" , "yyy" , "xxx" ] > ]

Takes a 2 dimensional array of [entries][values] and converts them to CSV

Arguments

CSV.stringify(array, {options}, replacer(value, row, col)) : string

array - the input array to stringify

options eof - add a trailing newline at the end of file (default true )

replacer1 - a custom function to modify the values (default (value) => value )

1 Values for row and col are 1-based.

Example

const data = [ [ "header1" , "header2" , "header3" ], [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ], [ "zzz" , "yyy" , "xxx" ] ]; const stringified = stringify(data) console .log(stringified); > "header1,header2,header3" > "aaa,bbb,ccc" > "zzz,yyy,xxx"

Typescript

Typings are generated from JSDoc using Typescript. They are 100% compatible with VSCode Intellisense and will work seamlessly with Typescript.