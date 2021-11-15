openbase logo
@vanillaes/csv

by vanillaes
3.0.1 (see all)

A modern, fast, RFC 4180 compliant parser for JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

CSV

CSV is a universal JavaScript CSV parser designed specifically to be simple, fast, and spec compliant.

Features

  • RFC Compliant
  • ECMAScript Module
  • Typescript Compatible

Imports

This package works isomorphically in browser and server-side JavaScript

Browser

Import directly from the local path or a CDN

<script type="module">
import { parse } from 'path/to/csv/index.js'
</script>

The minified version can be imported from

<script type="module">
import { parse } from 'path/to/csv/index.min.js'
</script>

Node

Install the package

npm install @vanillaes/csv

Import using the module path

import { parse } from '@vanillaes/csv'

Usage

CSV.parse()

Takes a string of CSV data and converts it to a 2 dimensional array of [entries][values]

Arguments

CSV.parse(csv, {options}, reviver(value, row, col)) : [entries][values]

  • csv - the CSV string to parse
  • options
    • typed - infer types (default false)
  • reviver1 - a custom function to modify the output (default (value) => value)

1 Values for row and col are 1-based.

Example

const csv = `
"header1,header2,header3"
"aaa,bbb,ccc"
"zzz,yyy,xxx"
`;
const parsed = parse(csv)
console.log(parsed);
> [
>   [ "header1", "header2", "header3" ],
>   [ "aaa", "bbb", "ccc" ],
>   [ "zzz", "yyy", "xxx" ]
> ]

CSV.stringify()

Takes a 2 dimensional array of [entries][values] and converts them to CSV

Arguments

CSV.stringify(array, {options}, replacer(value, row, col)) : string

  • array - the input array to stringify
  • options
    • eof - add a trailing newline at the end of file (default true)
  • replacer1 - a custom function to modify the values (default (value) => value)

1 Values for row and col are 1-based.

Example

const data = [
  [ "header1", "header2", "header3" ],
  [ "aaa", "bbb", "ccc" ],
  [ "zzz", "yyy", "xxx" ]
];
const stringified = stringify(data)
console.log(stringified);
> "header1,header2,header3"
> "aaa,bbb,ccc"
> "zzz,yyy,xxx"

Typescript

Typings are generated from JSDoc using Typescript. They are 100% compatible with VSCode Intellisense and will work seamlessly with Typescript.

