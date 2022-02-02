JavaScript image viewer.
dist/
├── viewer.css
├── viewer.min.css (compressed)
├── viewer.js (UMD)
├── viewer.min.js (UMD, compressed)
├── viewer.common.js (CommonJS, default)
└── viewer.esm.js (ES Module)
npm install viewerjs
In browser:
<link href="/path/to/viewer.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="/path/to/viewer.js"></script>
The cdnjs provides CDN support for Viewer.js's CSS and JavaScript. You can find the links here.
new Viewer(element[, options])
element
HTMLElement
options (optional)
Object
<!-- a block container is required -->
<div>
<img id="image" src="picture.jpg" alt="Picture">
</div>
<div>
<ul id="images">
<li><img src="picture-1.jpg" alt="Picture 1"></li>
<li><img src="picture-2.jpg" alt="Picture 2"></li>
<li><img src="picture-3.jpg" alt="Picture 3"></li>
</ul>
</div>
// You should import the CSS file.
// import 'viewerjs/dist/viewer.css';
import Viewer from 'viewerjs';
// View an image.
const viewer = new Viewer(document.getElementById('image'), {
inline: true,
viewed() {
viewer.zoomTo(1);
},
});
// Then, show the image by clicking it, or call `viewer.show()`.
// View a list of images.
// Note: All images within the container will be found by calling `element.querySelectorAll('img')`.
const gallery = new Viewer(document.getElementById('images'));
// Then, show one image by click it, or call `gallery.show()`.
Only available in modal mode.
Esc: Exit full screen or close the viewer or exit modal mode or stop play.
Space: Stop play.
Tab: Switch the focus state on the buttons in the viewer.
Enter: Trigger the click event handler on the button.
←: View the previous image.
→: View the next image.
↑: Zoom in the image.
↓: Zoom out the image.
Ctrl + 0: Zoom out to initial size.
Ctrl + 1: Zoom in to natural size.
You may set viewer options with
new Viewer(image, options).
If you want to change the global default options, You may use
Viewer.setDefaults(options).
Boolean or
String
true
Enable the modal backdrop, specify
static for the backdrop that will not close the modal on click.
Boolean
true
Show the button on the top-right of the viewer.
Boolean or
Number
true
0 or
false: hide the navbar
1 or
true: show the navbar
2: show the navbar only when the screen width is greater than 768 pixels
3: show the navbar only when the screen width is greater than 992 pixels
4: show the navbar only when the screen width is greater than 1200 pixels
Specify the visibility of the navbar.
Boolean or
Number or
Function or
Array
true
0 or
false: hide the title
1 or
true or
Function or
Array: show the title
2: show the title only when the screen width is greater than 768 pixels
3: show the title only when the screen width is greater than 992 pixels
4: show the title only when the screen width is greater than 1200 pixels
Function: customize the title content
[Number, Function]: the first element indicate the visibility, the second element customize the title content
Specify the visibility and the content of the title.
The name comes from the
altattribute of an image element or the image name parsed from its URL.
For example,
title: 4 equals to:
new Viewer(image, {
title: [4, (image, imageData) => `${image.alt} (${imageData.naturalWidth} × ${imageData.naturalHeight})`]
});
Boolean or
Number or
Object
true
0 or
false: hide the toolbar.
1 or
true: show the toolbar.
2: show the toolbar only when the screen width is greater than 768 pixels.
3: show the toolbar only when the screen width is greater than 992 pixels.
4: show the toolbar only when the screen width is greater than 1200 pixels.
{ key: Boolean | Number }: show or hide the toolbar.
{ key: String }: customize the size of the button.
{ key: Function }: customize the click handler of the button.
{ key: { show: Boolean | Number, size: String, click: Function }: customize each property of the button.
Specify the visibility and layout of the toolbar its buttons.
For example,
toolbar: 4 equals to:
new Viewer(image, {
toolbar: {
zoomIn: 4,
zoomOut: 4,
oneToOne: 4,
reset: 4,
prev: 4,
play: {
show: 4,
size: 'large',
},
next: 4,
rotateLeft: 4,
rotateRight: 4,
flipHorizontal: 4,
flipVertical: 4,
},
});
see more for custom toolbar.
String
''
Custom class name(s) to add to the viewer's root element.
Element or
String
'body'
Container to place the viewer in the modal mode.
Only available when the
inlineoption is set to
false.
Function
null
Filter the images for viewing (should return
true if the image is viewable, return
false to ignore the image).
For example:
new Viewer(image, {
filter(image) {
return image.complete;
},
});
Note that images without the
srcattribute set will be ignored by default.
Boolean or
FullscreenOptions
true
Enable to request full screen when play.
Requires the browser supports Fullscreen API.
Array
['crossOrigin', 'decoding', 'isMap', 'loading', 'referrerPolicy', 'sizes', 'srcset', 'useMap']
Define the extra attributes to inherit from the original image.
Note that the basic attributes
srcand
altwill always inherit from the original image.
Number
0
Define the initial index of the image for viewing.
Also used as the default parameter value of the
viewmethod.
Boolean
false
Enable inline mode.
Number
5000
The amount of time to delay between automatically cycling an image when playing.
Boolean
true
Enable keyboard support.
Boolean
true
Focus the active item in the navbar when initialized.
Requires the
keyboardoption set to
true.
Boolean
true
Indicate if showing a loading spinner when loading the image or not.
Boolean
true
Indicate if enabling loop viewing or not.
If the current image is the last one, then the next one to view is the first one, and vice versa.
Number
Define the minimum width of the viewer.
Only available in inline mode (set the
inlineoption to
true).
Number
Define the minimum height of the viewer.
Only available in inline mode (set the
inlineoption to
true).
Boolean
true
Enable to move the image.
Boolean
true
Enable to rotate the image.
Boolean
true
Enable to scale the image.
Boolean
true
Enable to zoom the image.
Boolean
true
Enable to zoom the current image by dragging on the touch screen.
Boolean
true
Enable to zoom the image by wheeling the mouse.
Boolean
true
Enable to slide to the next or previous image by swiping on the touch screen.
Boolean
true
Indicate if toggle the image size between its natural size and initial size when double click on the image or not.
In other words, call the
toggle method automatically when double click on the image.
Requires
dblclickevent support.
Boolean
true
Show the tooltip with image ratio (percentage) when zooming in or zooming out.
Boolean
true
Enable CSS3 Transition for some special elements.
Number
2015
Define the CSS
z-index value of the viewer in modal mode.
Number
0
Define the CSS
z-index value of the viewer in inline mode.
Number
0.1
Define the ratio when zooming the image by wheeling the mouse.
Number
0.01
Define the min ratio of the image when zooming out.
Number
100
Define the max ratio of the image when zooming in.
String or
Function
'src'
Define where to get the original image URL for viewing.
If it is a string, it should be one of the attributes of each image element. If it is a function, it should return a valid image URL.
For example:
<img src="picture.jpg?size=160">
new Viewer(image, {
url(image) {
return image.src.replace('?size=160', '');
},
});
Function
null
Shortcut of the
ready event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
show event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
shown event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
hide event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
hidden event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
view event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
viewed event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
move event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
moved event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
rotate event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
rotated event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
scale event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
scaled event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
zoom event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
zoomed event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
play event.
Function
null
Shortcut of the
stop event.
All methods allow chain composition.
As there are some asynchronous processes when start the viewer, you should call a method only when it is available, see the following lifecycle:
new Viewer(image, {
ready() {
// 2 methods are available here: "show" and "destroy".
},
shown() {
// 9 methods are available here: "hide", "view", "prev", "next", "play", "stop", "full", "exit" and "destroy".
},
viewed() {
// All methods are available here except "show".
this.viewer.zoomTo(1).rotateTo(180);
}
});
Boolean
false
Show the viewer.
Only available in modal mode.
Boolean
false
Hide the viewer.
Only available in modal mode.
Number
0 (inherits from the
initialViewIndex option)
View one of the images with the image index. If the viewer is hidden, it will be shown first.
viewer.view(1); // View the second image
Boolean
false
View the previous image.
Boolean
false
View the next image.
x:
Number
y (optional):
Number
x
Move the image with relative offsets.
viewer.move(1);
viewer.move(-1, 0); // Move left
viewer.move(1, 0); // Move right
viewer.move(0, -1); // Move up
viewer.move(0, 1); // Move down
x:
Number
y (optional):
Number
x.
Move the image to an absolute point.
Number
Rotate the image with a relative degree.
viewer.rotate(90);
viewer.rotate(-90);
Number
Rotate the image to an absolute degree.
viewer.rotateTo(0); // Reset to zero degree
viewer.rotateTo(360); // Rotate a full round
scaleX:
Number
1
1 it does nothing.
scaleY (optional):
Number
scaleX.
Scale the image.
viewer.scale(-1); // Flip both horizontal and vertical
viewer.scale(-1, 1); // Flip horizontal
viewer.scale(1, -1); // Flip vertical
Number
1
1 it does nothing
Scale the abscissa of the image.
viewer.scaleX(-1); // Flip horizontal
Number
1
1 it does nothing
Scale the ordinate of the image.
viewer.scaleY(-1); // Flip vertical
ratio:
Number
hasTooltip (optional):
Boolean
false
Zoom the image with a relative ratio
viewer.zoom(0.1);
viewer.zoom(-0.1);
ratio:
Number
hasTooltip (optional):
Boolean
false
Zoom the image to an absolute ratio.
viewer.zoomTo(0); // Zoom to zero size (0%)
viewer.zoomTo(1); // Zoom to natural size (100%)
Boolean or
FullscreenOptions
false
Play the images.
Stop play.
Enter the modal mode.
Only available in inline mode.
Exit the modal mode.
Only available in inline mode.
Show the current ratio of the image by percentage.
Requires the
tooltipoption set to
true.
Toggle the image size between its current size and natural size.
Used by the
toggleOnDblclickoption.
Reset the image to its initial state.
Update the viewer instance when the source images changed (added, removed, or sorted).
If you load images dynamically (with XMLHTTPRequest), you can use this method to add the new images to the viewer instance.
Destroy the viewer and remove the instance.
All events can access the viewer instance with
this.viewer in its handler.
Be careful to use these events with other components which have the same event names, e.g.: Bootstrap's modal.
let viewer;
image.addEventListener('viewed', function () {
console.log(this.viewer === viewer);
// > true
});
viewer = new Viewer(image);
true
true
null
This event fires when a viewer instance is ready for viewing.
In modal mode, this event will not be triggered until you click on one of the images.
true
true
null
This event fires when the viewer modal starts to show.
Only available in modal mode.
true
true
null
This event fires when the viewer modal has shown.
Only available in modal mode.
true
true
null
This event fires when the viewer modal starts to hide.
Only available in modal mode.
true
false
null
This event fires when the viewer modal has hidden.
Only available in modal mode.
true
true
Number
HTMLImageElement
HTMLImageElement
This event fires when a viewer starts to show (view) an image.
true
false
view event.
This event fires when a viewer has shown (viewed) an image.
true
true
Number
Number
Number
Number
Event or
null
pointermove,
touchmove, and
mousemove.
This event fires when a viewer starts to move an image.
true
false
move event.
This event fires when a viewer has moved an image.
true
true
Number
Number
This event fires when a viewer starts to rotate an image.
true
false
rotate event.
This event fires when a viewer has rotated an image.
true
true
Number
Number
Number
Number
This event fires when a viewer starts to scale an image.
true
false
scale event.
This event fires when a viewer has scaled an image.
true
true
Number
imageData.width / imageData.naturalWidth).
Number
Event or
null
wheel,
pointermove,
touchmove, and
mousemove.
This event fires when a viewer starts to zoom (in or out) an image.
true
false
zoom event.
This event fires when a viewer has zoomed (in or out) an image.
true
true
null
This event fires when the viewer starts to play.
You can abort the playing process by calling
event.preventDefault().
true
true
null
This event fires when the viewer starts to stop.
You can abort the stopping process by calling
event.preventDefault().
If you have to use another viewer with the same namespace, call the
Viewer.noConflict static method to revert to it.
<script src="other-viewer.js"></script>
<script src="viewer.js"></script>
<script>
Viewer.noConflict();
// Code that uses other `Viewer` can follow here.
</script>
Please read through our contributing guidelines.
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.