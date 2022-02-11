Vaadin web components

Vaadin components is an evolving set of high-quality web components for business web applications.

Installation

Install the components that you need from npm:

npm install @vaadin/vaadin-grid

Usage

Live demo →

Import the component's JavaScript module, use the component in your HTML, and control it with JavaScript:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" /> < title > Vaadin example </ title > </ head > < body > < vaadin-grid theme = "row-dividers" column-reordering-allowed multi-sort > < vaadin-grid-selection-column auto-select frozen > </ vaadin-grid-selection-column > < vaadin-grid-sort-column width = "9em" path = "firstName" > </ vaadin-grid-sort-column > < vaadin-grid-sort-column width = "9em" path = "lastName" > </ vaadin-grid-sort-column > < vaadin-grid-column width = "9em" path = "address.city" > </ vaadin-grid-column > </ vaadin-grid > < script type = "module" > import '@vaadin/grid/vaadin-grid.js' ; import '@vaadin/grid/vaadin-grid-selection-column.js' ; import '@vaadin/grid/vaadin-grid-sort-column.js' ; const grid = document .querySelector( 'vaadin-grid' ); fetch( 'https://demo.vaadin.com/demo-data/1.0/people?count=200' ) .then( ( res ) => res.json()) .then( ( json ) => (grid.items = json.result)); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Serve your HTML with a development server that supports bare module specifiers, such as @web/dev-server :

npm i -g @web/dev-server web-dev-server --node-resolve --open

Components

This project contains components for Vaadin 20+. Please see individual repositories for older Vaadin versions.

Core Components

The components below are licensed under the Apache License 2.0.

Pro Components

The components below are licensed under CVDL 4.0 license and available as part of the Vaadin Pro Subscription.

Browser support

Vaadin components use Custom Elements and Shadow DOM that are natively supported by modern browsers.

Documentation

Check out our design system documentation.

Examples

Are you looking for an example project to get started? Visit start.vaadin.com to create a Vaadin app.

Questions

For help and support questions, please use our community chat.

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs.

Contributing

Read the contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to test your changes to Vaadin components.

Development

Setup the repo:

yarn

Environment variables

Setup the environment variables needed by the scripts below, by copying the .env.dist template file to .env :

cp .env .dist .env

and then configure the individual variable values in the newly created .env file.

Not all variables are necessary for all scripts, individual sections below will note which variables are required to run a command.

Unit tests

Run tests in Chrome:

yarn test

Run tests in Firefox:

yarn test :firefox

Run tests in WebKit:

yarn test :webkit

By default, tests will only run for changed packages. To run tests for all packages, use the --all flag:

yarn test --all

Run tests for single package:

yarn test --group vaadin-upload

Debug tests for single package:

yarn debug --group vaadin-upload

Run tests with code coverage:

yarn test --coverage

Visual tests

To run the visual tests, please make sure that the SAUCE_USERNAME and SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variables are defined.

Run tests for Lumo:

yarn test :lumo

Run tests for Material:

yarn test :material

Update reference screenshots for Lumo:

yarn update:lumo

Update reference screenshots for Material:

yarn update:material

Update screenshots for single package:

yarn update:lumo --group vaadin-upload

Generating icons

Re-generate SVG icon sets and icon fonts from individual SVG files for the packages that have them (e.g. vaadin-icons ):

yarn icons

Making a major version bump

Create a branch for the current major

Checkout master and pull latest changes:

git checkout master && git pull

Create a new branch from master:

git checkout -b 23.0

Push a newly created branch:

git push origin 23.0

The newly created branch for the current major is protected by default. The rest of the changes to that branch should happen the usual way, through a PR.

Create another branch:

git checkout -b update-v23

Update wtr-utils.js as follows:

const getChangedPackages = () => { - const output = execSync('./node_modules/.bin/lerna ls --since origin/master --json --loglevel silent'); + const output = execSync('./node_modules/.bin/lerna ls --since origin/23.0 --json --loglevel silent'); return JSON.parse(output.toString()); };

Create a PR to the version branch (example).

Create a new branch from master:

git checkout master && git checkout -b bump-v24

Prepare a new version for the updateVersion script by running the following command:

export npm_config_bump=24.0.0-alpha0

Run the script to bump static version getters in ElementMixin , Lumo and Material :

node scripts/updateVersion.js

Mark the new version with Lerna:

lerna version 24.0.0-alpha0 --no-push --no-git-tag-version --yes

Commit all the changes:

git commit -a -m "chore: update master to Vaadin 24 [skip ci]"

Create a PR to the master branch (example).

Add the new version branch to the CheckoutBranch parameter:

Using a local clone of the repo in Vaadin app

As long as your application uses webpack, you can modify the webpack config to resolve the web components modules from your local clone /instead of the versions downloaded from npm registry. This is possible for:

Vaadin Starter apps created through https://start.vaadin.com modify the webpack.config.js in the root folder

running Jetty integration tests from the Flow components repository running the tests will create a webpack.config.js in the root of the Maven module, which you can modify



In order to do this, modify the webpack.config.js in the root folder as follows:

(flowDefaults.resolve.modules = [ '/Users/serhii/vaadin/web-components/node_modules' , ...flowDefaults.resolve.modules]), ( module .exports = flowDefaults);

If you are merging into an existing config object, as is done in the Vaadin Starter apps:

module .exports = merge( { resolve : { modules : [ '/Users/serhii/vaadin/web-components/node_modules' , 'node_modules' ] } }, flowDefaults );

NOTE: Make sure that the path is an absolute one and that it points to the node_modules directory in the web components monorepo.

Then run the following command in the web components monorepo:

yarn

This will symlink the individual component packages into the node_modules folder.

After that you can start / restart your application and it should use the source code from the monorepo.

LICENSE

For specific package(s), check the LICENSE file under the package folder.