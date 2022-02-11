Vaadin components is an evolving set of high-quality web components for business web applications.
Install the components that you need from npm:
npm install @vaadin/vaadin-grid
Import the component's JavaScript module, use the component in your HTML, and control it with JavaScript:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<title>Vaadin example</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Use web components in your HTML like regular built-in elements. -->
<vaadin-grid theme="row-dividers" column-reordering-allowed multi-sort>
<vaadin-grid-selection-column auto-select frozen></vaadin-grid-selection-column>
<vaadin-grid-sort-column width="9em" path="firstName"></vaadin-grid-sort-column>
<vaadin-grid-sort-column width="9em" path="lastName"></vaadin-grid-sort-column>
<vaadin-grid-column width="9em" path="address.city"></vaadin-grid-column>
</vaadin-grid>
<!-- Vaadin web components use standard JavaScript modules. -->
<script type="module">
// Importing the following modules registers <vaadin-grid> and its column
// elements so that you can use them in this page.
import '@vaadin/grid/vaadin-grid.js';
import '@vaadin/grid/vaadin-grid-selection-column.js';
import '@vaadin/grid/vaadin-grid-sort-column.js';
// Use component's properties to populate data.
const grid = document.querySelector('vaadin-grid');
fetch('https://demo.vaadin.com/demo-data/1.0/people?count=200')
.then((res) => res.json())
.then((json) => (grid.items = json.result));
</script>
</body>
</html>
Serve your HTML with a development server that supports bare module specifiers, such as
@web/dev-server:
npm i -g @web/dev-server
web-dev-server --node-resolve --open
This project contains components for Vaadin 20+. Please see individual repositories for older Vaadin versions.
The components below are licensed under the Apache License 2.0.
|Component
|npm version (latest)
|npm version (next)
|Issues
<vaadin-accordion>
|Issues
<vaadin-app-layout>
|Issues
<vaadin-avatar>
|Issues
<vaadin-avatar-group>
|Issues
<vaadin-button>
|Issues
<vaadin-checkbox>
|Issues
<vaadin-checkbox-group>
|Issues
<vaadin-combo-box>
|Issues
<vaadin-context-menu>
|Issues
<vaadin-custom-field>
|Issues
<vaadin-date-picker>
|Issues
<vaadin-date-time-picker>
|Issues
<vaadin-details>
|Issues
<vaadin-dialog>
|Issues
<vaadin-email-field>
|Issues
<vaadin-form-layout>
|Issues
<vaadin-grid>
|Issues
<vaadin-horizontal-layout>
|Issues
<vaadin-icon>
|Issues
<vaadin-icons>
|Issues
<vaadin-integer-field>
|Issues
<vaadin-item>
|Issues
<vaadin-list-box>
|Issues
<vaadin-login>
|Issues
<vaadin-menu-bar>
|Issues
<vaadin-message-input>
|Issues
<vaadin-message-list>
|Issues
<vaadin-notification>
|Issues
<vaadin-number-field>
|Issues
<vaadin-password-field>
|Issues
<vaadin-progress-bar>
|Issues
<vaadin-radio-group>
|Issues
<vaadin-scroller>
|Issues
<vaadin-select>
|Issues
<vaadin-split-layout>
|Issues
<vaadin-tabs>
|Issues
<vaadin-text-area>
|Issues
<vaadin-text-field>
|Issues
<vaadin-time-picker>
|Issues
<vaadin-upload>
|Issues
<vaadin-virtual-list>
|Issues
The components below are licensed under CVDL 4.0 license and available as part of the Vaadin Pro Subscription.
|Component
|npm version (latest)
|npm version (next)
|Issues
<vaadin-board>
|Issues
<vaadin-charts>
|Issues
<vaadin-confirm-dialog>
|Issues
<vaadin-cookie-consent>
|Issues
<vaadin-crud>
|Issues
<vaadin-grid-pro>
|Issues
<vaadin-rich-text-editor>
|Issues
Vaadin components use Custom Elements and Shadow DOM that are natively supported by modern browsers.
Check out our design system documentation.
Are you looking for an example project to get started? Visit start.vaadin.com to create a Vaadin app.
For help and support questions, please use our community chat.
Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs.
Read the contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to test your changes to Vaadin components.
Setup the repo:
yarn
Setup the environment variables needed by the scripts below, by copying the
.env.dist template file to
.env:
cp .env.dist .env
and then configure the individual variable values in the newly created
.env file.
Not all variables are necessary for all scripts, individual sections below will note which variables are required to run a command.
Run tests in Chrome:
yarn test
Run tests in Firefox:
yarn test:firefox
Run tests in WebKit:
yarn test:webkit
By default, tests will only run for changed packages. To run tests for all packages, use the
--all flag:
yarn test --all
Run tests for single package:
yarn test --group vaadin-upload
Debug tests for single package:
yarn debug --group vaadin-upload
Run tests with code coverage:
yarn test --coverage
To run the visual tests, please make sure that the
SAUCE_USERNAME and
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variables are defined.
Run tests for Lumo:
yarn test:lumo
Run tests for Material:
yarn test:material
Update reference screenshots for Lumo:
yarn update:lumo
Update reference screenshots for Material:
yarn update:material
Update screenshots for single package:
yarn update:lumo --group vaadin-upload
Re-generate SVG icon sets and icon fonts from individual SVG files for the packages that have them (e.g.
vaadin-icons):
yarn icons
Checkout master and pull latest changes:
git checkout master && git pull
Create a new branch from master:
git checkout -b 23.0
Push a newly created branch:
git push origin 23.0
The newly created branch for the current major is protected by default. The rest of the changes to that branch should happen the usual way, through a PR.
Create another branch:
git checkout -b update-v23
Update
wtr-utils.js as follows:
const getChangedPackages = () => {
- const output = execSync('./node_modules/.bin/lerna ls --since origin/master --json --loglevel silent');
+ const output = execSync('./node_modules/.bin/lerna ls --since origin/23.0 --json --loglevel silent');
return JSON.parse(output.toString());
};
Create a PR to the version branch (example).
master
Create a new branch from master:
git checkout master && git checkout -b bump-v24
Prepare a new version for the
updateVersion script by running the following command:
export npm_config_bump=24.0.0-alpha0
Run the script to bump static version getters in
ElementMixin,
Lumo and
Material:
node scripts/updateVersion.js
Mark the new version with Lerna:
lerna version 24.0.0-alpha0 --no-push --no-git-tag-version --yes
Commit all the changes:
git commit -a -m "chore: update master to Vaadin 24 [skip ci]"
Create a PR to the
master branch (example).
Add the new version branch to the
CheckoutBranch parameter:
As long as your application uses webpack, you can modify the webpack config to resolve the web components modules from your local clone /instead of the versions downloaded from npm registry. This is possible for:
webpack.config.js in the root folder
webpack.config.js in the root of the Maven module, which you can modify
In order to do this, modify the
webpack.config.js in the root folder as follows:
(flowDefaults.resolve.modules = ['/Users/serhii/vaadin/web-components/node_modules', ...flowDefaults.resolve.modules]),
(module.exports = flowDefaults);
If you are merging into an existing config object, as is done in the Vaadin Starter apps:
module.exports = merge(
{
resolve: {
modules: ['/Users/serhii/vaadin/web-components/node_modules', 'node_modules']
}
},
flowDefaults
);
NOTE: Make sure that the path is an absolute one and that it points to the
node_modules directory in the web components monorepo.
Then run the following command in the web components monorepo:
yarn
This will symlink the individual component packages into the
node_modules folder.
After that you can start / restart your application and it should use the source code from the monorepo.
For specific package(s), check the LICENSE file under the package folder.