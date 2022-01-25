Vaadin Router

Vaadin Router is a small and powerful client-side router JS library. It uses the widely adopted express.js syntax for routes ( /users/:id ) to map URLs to Web Component views. All features one might expect from a modern router are supported: async route resolution, animated transitions, navigation guards, redirects, and more. It is framework-agnostic and works equally well with all Web Components regardless of how they are created (Polymer / SkateJS / Stencil / Angular / Vue / etc).

Vaadin Router is a good fit for developers that do not want to go all-in with one framework, and prefer to have freedom in picking the components that work best for their specific needs.

npm install --save @ vaadin / router

import {Router} from '@vaadin/router' ; const router = new Router( document .getElementById( 'outlet' )); router.setRoutes([ { path : '/' , component : 'x-home-view' }, { path : '/users' , component : 'x-user-list' } ]);

Browser support

A specific version of Vaadin Router supports the same browsers as the Vaadin platform major version which includes that version of Vaadin Router. See Vaadin platform release notes for details on included Vaadin Router version and supported technologies. The Supported Technologies section is typically listed in the release notes of the first publicly available release of a Vaadin platform major version (for example Vaadin 18.0.1 since 18.0.0 was skipped).

Desktop browsers

Evergreen versions of the following browsers

Chrome, Firefox, Firefox ESR, Safari and Edge (Chromium)

Mobile browsers

Built-in browsers in the following mobile operating systems:

Safari starting from iOS 13 (Safari 13 or newer)

Google Chrome evergreen on Android (requiring Android 4.4 or newer)

Sauce Labs test status

Big Thanks

Cross-browser Testing Platform and Open Source <3 Provided by Sauce Labs.

Running demos and tests in the browser

Fork the vaadin-router repository and clone it locally. Make sure you have npm installed. When in the vaadin-router directory, run npm install and then npm run install:dependencies to install dependencies. Run npm start , and open http://127.0.0.1:8000/components/vaadin-router in your browser to see the component API documentation. You can also open demo or in-browser tests by adding demo or test to the URL, for example:

Running tests from the command line

When in the vaadin-router directory, run npm test

Following the coding style

We are using ESLint for linting JavaScript code. You can check if your code is following our standards by running npm run lint , which will automatically lint all .js files as well as JavaScript snippets inside .html files.

Contributing

Make sure your code is compliant with our code linters: npm run lint

Check that tests are passing: npm test

Submit a pull request with detailed title and description

Wait for response from one of Vaadin components team members

License

Apache License 2.0

Vaadin collects development time usage statistics to improve this product. For details and to opt-out, see https://github.com/vaadin/vaadin-usage-statistics.