Hilla integrates a Spring Boot Java backend with a reactive TypeScript front end. It helps you build apps faster with type-safe server communication, included UI components, and integrated tooling.

Simple type-safe server communication

Hilla helps you access the backend easily with type-safe endpoints.

index.ts

import Person from 'Frontend/generated/dev/hilla/demo/entity/Person' ; import { PersonEndpoint } from 'Frontend/generated/endpoints' ; async function getPeopleWithPhoneNumber ( ) { const people: Person[] = await PersonEndpoint.findAll(); return people.filter( ( person ) => !!person.phoneNumber); } console .log( 'People with phone numbers: ' , getPeopleWithPhoneNumber());

PersonEndpoint.java

public class PersonEndpoint { private PersonRepository repository; public PersonEndpoint (PersonRepository repository) { this .repository = repository; } public List< Person> findAll() { return repository.findAll(); } }

Person.java

public class Person { private Integer id; private String firstName; private String lastName; private String email; private String phone; }

Learn more at hilla.dev

Get started

Follow the tutorials at https://hilla.dev/docs/tutorials

Contributing

The best way to contribute is to try out Hilla and provide feedback to the development team in our Discord chat or with GitHub issues.

Development

If you want to develop Hilla, you can clone the repo and run tests using the following commands:

git clone https://github.com/vaadin/hilla.git npm install npm run build npm test

You need the following versions of Node.js and npm: