openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@v4fire/core

by V4Fire
3.72.0 (see all)

V4Fire core library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

608

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

50

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

V4Fire Core Library

npm version build status

Coverage Status

This library provides a bunch of isomorphic modules and configurations to work as a foundation for another V4 libraries and contents many base classes and structures, such as queue, persistent key-value storage, subclasses to work with promises, etc.

GitHub

Using as a node.js library

// Register Prelude in the top level of your project
require('@v4fire/core');

const {watch} = require('@v4fire/core/lib/core/object/watch').default;

const {proxy} = watch({a: 1}, console.log);

proxy.a++;

Also, you can require modules by using import.

// Register Prelude in the top level of your project
import '@v4fire/core';

import watch from '@v4fire/core/lib/core/object/watch/index.js';

const {proxy} = watch({a: 1}, console.log);

proxy.a++;

Prepare to build and develop

At first, you should install dependencies using npm:

npm ci

After this you should compile a configuration for TypeScript:

npx gulp build:tsconfig

Configuration and building

All build config files are placed within the config folder. File names of config files are tied with a value of the NODE_ENV environment variable. Build scripts, such as Gulp or Webpack, are contained within the build folder.

To build your project, you should run the following script:

npm run build

Run tests

Before running tests, your project should be built. There are several scripts that run tests:

// runs tests that check typing
npm run test:typescript

// runs tests that check code quality
npm run test:eslint

// runs both previous tests
npm run test:linters

// runs unit tests
npm run test:jasmine

// runs all tests
npm test

Unit tests developing

During test development, it's convenient when the project is rebuilt automatically after changes in code. For this purpose, you can use the following script:

npm run dev

Then you can run tests that you are currently developing:

npx jasmine ./dist/server/path/to/*.spec.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial