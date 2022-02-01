V4Fire Core Library

This library provides a bunch of isomorphic modules and configurations to work as a foundation for another V4 libraries and contents many base classes and structures, such as queue, persistent key-value storage, subclasses to work with promises, etc.

Using as a node.js library

require ( '@v4fire/core' ); const {watch} = require ( '@v4fire/core/lib/core/object/watch' ).default; const {proxy} = watch({ a : 1 }, console .log); proxy.a++;

Also, you can require modules by using import .

import '@v4fire/core' ; import watch from '@v4fire/core/lib/core/object/watch/index.js' ; const {proxy} = watch({ a : 1 }, console .log); proxy.a++;

Prepare to build and develop

At first, you should install dependencies using npm :

npm ci

After this you should compile a configuration for TypeScript:

npx gulp build:tsconfig

Configuration and building

All build config files are placed within the config folder. File names of config files are tied with a value of the NODE_ENV environment variable. Build scripts, such as Gulp or Webpack, are contained within the build folder.

To build your project, you should run the following script:

npm run build

Run tests

Before running tests, your project should be built. There are several scripts that run tests:

// runs tests that check typing npm run test :typescript // runs tests that check code quality npm run test :eslint // runs both previous tests npm run test :linters // runs unit tests npm run test :jasmine // runs all tests npm test

Unit tests developing

During test development, it's convenient when the project is rebuilt automatically after changes in code. For this purpose, you can use the following script:

npm run dev

Then you can run tests that you are currently developing: