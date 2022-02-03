UX Aspects is an open source user interface framework for building modern, responsive, mobile big data applications on the web.
npm install @ux-aspects/ux-aspects --save
See the documentation site for full details and interactive examples of UX Aspects components:
https://uxaspects.github.io/UXAspects/
Pull requests are welcome; see the contributing guide and developer standard for more information.
UX Aspects code is released under the Apache 2.0 License. Licenses for 3rd party code included in this repository can be found in the licenses summary.