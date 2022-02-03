openbase logo
1.2K

40

16d ago

38

7

Apache-2.0

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

UX Aspects

UX Aspects is an open source user interface framework for building modern, responsive, mobile big data applications on the web.

Installation

  1. Install Node.js (choose the LTS version), which provides the npm package manager.
  2. Install the UX Aspects package:
npm install @ux-aspects/ux-aspects --save

Documentation and Examples

See the documentation site for full details and interactive examples of UX Aspects components:

https://uxaspects.github.io/UXAspects/

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome; see the contributing guide and developer standard for more information.

License

UX Aspects code is released under the Apache 2.0 License. Licenses for 3rd party code included in this repository can be found in the licenses summary.

