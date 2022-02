UVue

Build universal Vue applications with ease

Getting started

Install

vue add @uvue/ssr

This plugins add commands to run or build your application in SSR mode:

Start a development server with HMR

npm run ssr:serve

Build for production

npm run ssr:build

Start in production mode (need a npm run ssr:build before)

npm run ssr:start

Generate a static website

npm run ssr:static

Try to fix code to be SSR compatible

npm run ssr:fix

Try to fix Vuex states to be SSR compatible

npm run ssr:fix-vuex

License

MIT: see LICENSE file