The core that powers uSwitch Koa services.
Overview | Packages | Library | Example
Koa Core is a
lerna monorepo
housing all of uSwitch's
koa packages.
This repo acts both as a helper library for wiring together the
@uswitch/koa- packages as well as a master list of open sources
koa libraries that we depend on.
This means we have a single point of truth for which packages we use and the versions we depend on.
npm install @uswitch/koa-core
All of our
koa libraries can be found in
packages. Any
changes should be made to them individually. Commits should ideally be
namespaced to the package you're changing.
e.g.
[access] Making changes to koa access or
[core] Making changes to core.
Or, better yet, with emojis
core
access
tracer
signal
prometheus
timeout
zipkin
Once changes have been committed, we use
lerna to manage the bumping
and publishing.
# Make sure you're on a branch because of tag push permissions!!
npm run publish:packages
This will publish the individual libraries followed by performing
updating dependencies and generating the documentation for
core .
This publishes to both the NPM and Github Packages Registries
@uswitch packages
|Package
|Version
|Dependencies
|Description
@uswitch/koa-access
|👌 A Koa middleware for logging JSON access logs consistently, similar to morgan
@uswitch/koa-cookie
|🍪 Koa cookie parser middleware
@uswitch/koa-prometheus
|🌡️ A configurable Prometheus data collector with Koa middleware
@uswitch/koa-signal
|🚦 Hackable and configurable output rendering for loggers
@uswitch/koa-timeout
|⏰ A Koa middleware to handle timeouts correctly
@uswitch/koa-tracer
|🕵️♀️ A koa.js middleware to add namespaced tracing throughout a requests lifecycle
@uswitch/koa-zipkin
|🕵️♀️ A koa.js middleware to add Zipkin tracing to requests
koa packages
|Package
|Version
|Latest
koa
^2.6.2
koa-bodyparser
^4.2.1
koa-compose
^4.1.0
koa-helmet
^4.0.0
koa-requestid
^2.0.1
koa-router
^7.4.0
koa-static
^5.0.0
koa-core can also be used as a boilerplate library to quickly
set upo a new Koa server in the same was as the Koa
library itself.
import Koa from '@uswitch/koa-core'
const { app, logger } = new Koa()
app.listen(3000, () => logger.info('Applications started on port 3000'))
N.B.
koa-core returns an
app and a
logger
All of the
koa packages we have are available to import in your
project via the following;
/* ES6 Import */
import koaLibrary from '@uswitch/koa-core/koa-library'
/* Require */
const koaLibrary = require('@uswitch/koa-core/koa-library')
See packages for a list of available
koa libraries
through
koa-core.
This project also comes with an Example
server
and some example
routes
which shows how we use the
@uswitch/koa libraries.
npm install
NODE_ENV=development npm run example
NODE_ENV=production npm run example
This will start the server on port
http://localhost:3000 and you can
try hitting the following routes to see how it works;
curl http://localhost:3000/hello // 200 string body
curl http://localhost:3000/hello/world
// Test different status codes
curl http://localhost:3000/status/200
curl http://localhost:3000/status/404
curl http://localhost:3000/status/503
// Test tracing errors as they happen
curl http://localhost:3000/error // Fatal error
curl http://localhost:3000/multi-errors // Multiple errors non fatal
// Test tracing behaviour
curl http://localhost:3000/trace/150 // Trace either side of 150ms async
curl http://localhost:3000/scope/name // Trace message to scope NAME
// See all types of koa-signal message
curl http://localhost:3000/signal/all
// See how zipkin tracing works
curl http://locahost:3000/zipkin