🎾 Koa Core

The core that powers uSwitch Koa services.

Overview | Packages | Library | Example

Overview

Koa Core is a lerna monorepo housing all of uSwitch's koa packages.

This repo acts both as a helper library for wiring together the @uswitch/koa- packages as well as a master list of open sources koa libraries that we depend on.

This means we have a single point of truth for which packages we use and the versions we depend on.

npm install @ uswitch / koa - core

Making changes

All of our koa libraries can be found in packages . Any changes should be made to them individually. Commits should ideally be namespaced to the package you're changing.

e.g. [access] Making changes to koa access or [core] Making changes to core.

Or, better yet, with emojis

🎾 for core

👌 for access

🕵️‍♀️ for tracer

🚦 for signal

🌡️ for prometheus

⏰ for timeout

🤐 for zipkin

Once changes have been committed, we use lerna to manage the bumping and publishing.

npm run publish:packages

This will publish the individual libraries followed by performing updating dependencies and generating the documentation for core .

This publishes to both the NPM and Github Packages Registries

Packages

@uswitch packages

Package Version Dependencies Description @uswitch/koa-access 👌 A Koa middleware for logging JSON access logs consistently, similar to morgan @uswitch/koa-cookie 🍪 Koa cookie parser middleware @uswitch/koa-prometheus 🌡️ A configurable Prometheus data collector with Koa middleware @uswitch/koa-signal 🚦 Hackable and configurable output rendering for loggers @uswitch/koa-timeout ⏰ A Koa middleware to handle timeouts correctly @uswitch/koa-tracer 🕵️‍♀️ A koa.js middleware to add namespaced tracing throughout a requests lifecycle @uswitch/koa-zipkin 🕵️‍♀️ A koa.js middleware to add Zipkin tracing to requests

koa packages

Library

koa-core can also be used as a boilerplate library to quickly set upo a new Koa server in the same was as the Koa library itself.

Usage

import Koa from '@uswitch/koa-core' const { app, logger } = new Koa() app.listen( 3000 , () => logger.info( 'Applications started on port 3000' ))

N.B. koa-core returns an app and a logger

Importing dependencies

All of the koa packages we have are available to import in your project via the following;

import koaLibrary from '@uswitch/koa-core/koa-library' const koaLibrary = require ( '@uswitch/koa-core/koa-library' )

See packages for a list of available koa libraries through koa-core .

Example

This project also comes with an Example server and some example routes which shows how we use the @uswitch/koa libraries.

npm install NODE_ENV=development npm run example NODE_ENV=production npm run example

This will start the server on port http://localhost:3000 and you can try hitting the following routes to see how it works;