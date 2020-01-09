openbase logo
@usulpro/color-picker

by sm-react
1.1.4 (see all)

react-material-color-picker component for selecting colors from google material color palette 📃

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

43.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GitHub version npm version @airbnb

React Material Color Picker Component

Material Design is a design language introduced by Google. If you want to find color inspiration for a specific design style based on material color palette, you can use this component as a development tool. You may find it useful while creating Material apps in combination with such libraries as Material-UI

Appearance

screen1

screen2

screen3

Install

$ npm i react-material-color-picker --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import MaterialColorPicker from 'react-material-color-picker';

// in your app
<MaterialColorPicker 
    initColor="rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.26)"
    onSubmit={actionLog()}
    onReset={actionLog()}
    style={{width: 400, backgroundColor: '#c7c7c7'}}
    submitLabel='Apply'
    resetLabel='Undo'
/>

Demo

Live demo

API

Props and Callbacks

initColor should be color string from Goggle material color palette

style - inline style of the root div node

submitLabel and resetLabel are titles of the appropriate buttons

onSubmit and onReset are callbacks wich will be invoked by clicking the appropriate buttons. It will recieve an argument with the following structure:

event = {
        type, // 'submit' || 'reset', 
        timeStamp, // nativeEvent.timeStamp,
        target: {
            value, // currient color string,
            nativeEvent, // nativeEvent,
            name: 'MaterialColorPicker',
            node, // ref to root div element,
            ...this.props,
        }
};

smArtLight

@UsulPro @sm-react

