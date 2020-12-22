Documentation for Dashboard

Web applications often require coding a user account system, organizations, subscriptions and other 'boilerplate' again and again.

Dashboard packages everything web apps need into reusable, modular software. It runs separately to your application so you have two web servers instead of one, and Dashboard fuses their content together to provide a single website or interface for your users. To get started your web app just needs a / for guests and /home for signed in users.

Application Dashboard + modules / /account /account/... /home /administrator /administrator/...

Dashboard uses a template.html with header, navigation and content structure. Dashboard and modules use HTML pages and CSS for all the functionality users need. Your application server can serve two special CSS files at /public/template-additional.css and /public/content-additional.css to theme the template and pages to match your application design. Dashboard assumes you must be signed in to access any URL outside of / and /public/* .

Your application server can return special HTML attributes and tags to interoperate with the Dashboard server. Your content can be accessible to guests by specifying <html data-auth="false"> and you can serve full-page content by specifying <html data-template="false"> in your HTML.

You can inject HTML snippets into the template by including <template id="head"></template> in your content or populate the template's navigation bar by including <template id="navbar"></template> with the links and any other HTML for your menu.

Hosting Dashboard yourself

Dashboard requires NodeJS 12.16.3 be installed.

mkdir my-dashboard-server cd my-dashboard-server npm init npm install @userdashboard/dashboard echo "require('@userdashboard/dashboard').start(__dirname)" > main.js node main.js

Configuring Dashboard

Dashboard is configured with a combination of environment variables and hard-coded settings in your package.json :

{ "dashboard": { "title": "Title to place in Template", "modules: [ "@userdashboard/organizations", "@userdashboard/stripe- connect " ], " server ": [ "/src/ to /script/ to /run/receiving/requests.js" ], "content": [ "/src/ to /script/ to /modify/content.js" ], "proxy": [ "/src/ to /script/ to /modify/proxy/requests.js ], "menus": { "administrator": [ { "href": "/administrator/your_module_name", "text": "Administrator link", "object": "link" } ], "account": [ { "href": "/account/your_module_name", "text": "Account link", "object": "link" } ] } } }

Attribute Purpose title Template header title modules Activates the installed modules menus Add links to header menus proxy Include data in requests to your server content Modify content before it is served server Modify requests before they are processed

Server handlers can execute before and/or after a visitor is identified as a guest or user:

module.exports = { before : async (req, res) => { // req.account is not set // req. session is not set }, after : async (req, res) => { // req.account may be set // req. session may be set } }

Content handlers can adjust the template and page documents before they are served to the user:

module .exports = { page : async (req, res, pageDoc) => { }, template : async (req, res, templateDoc) => { } }

Proxy handlers can add to the headers sent to your application servers:

module .exports = async (req, proxyRequestOptions) => { proxyRequestOptions.headers. include = 'something' }

Customize registration information

By default users may register with just a username and password, both of which are encrypted so they cannot be used for anything but signing in. You can specify some personal information fields to require in an environment variable:

REQUIRE_PROFILE = true PROFILE_FIELDS =any,combination

These fields are supported by the registration form:

Field Description full-name First and last name contact-email Contact email display-name Name to display to users display-email Email to display to users dob Date of birth location Location description phone Phone number company-name Company name website Website occupation Occupation

The account and administrator drop-down menus are created from stub HTML files placed in Dashboard, modules, and your project. To add your own links create a /src/menu-account.html and /src/menu-administrator.html in your project with the HTML top include.

Account menu compilation

1) Your project's package.json and /src/menu-account.html 2) Any activated module's package.json links or /src/menu-account.html files 3) Dashboard's package.json and /src/menu-account.html

Administrator menu compilation

1) Your project's package.json and /src/menu-administrator.html 2) Any activated module's package.json links or /src/menu-administrator.html files 3) Dashboard's package.json and /src/menu-administrator.html

Access the API

Dashboard and official modules are completely API-driven and you can access the same APIs on behalf of the user making requests. You perform GET , POST , PATCH , and DELETE HTTP requests against the API endpoints to fetch or modify data. You can use a shared secret APPLICATION_SERVER_TOKEN to verify requests between servers, both servers send it in an x-application-server-token header. This example fetches the user's session information using NodeJS, you can do this with any language:

const sessions = await proxy( `/api/user/sessions?accountid= ${accountid} ` , accountid, sessionid) const proxy = util.promisify( ( path, accountid, sessionid, callback ) => { const requestOptions = { host: 'dashboard.example.com' , path: path, port: '443' , method: 'GET' , headers: { 'x-application-server' : 'application.example.com' , 'x-application-server-token' : process.env.APPLICATION_SERVER_TOKEN, 'x-accountid' : accountid, 'x-sessionid' : sessionid } } const proxyRequest = require ( 'https' ).request(requestOptions, ( proxyResponse ) => { let body = '' proxyResponse.on( 'data' , ( chunk ) => { body += chunk }) return proxyResponse.on( 'end' , () => { return callback( null , JSON .parse(body)) }) }) proxyRequest.on( 'error' , ( error ) => { return callback(error) }) return proxyRequest.end() }) }

Storage backends

Dashboard by default uses local disk, this is good for development and under some circumstances like an app your family uses, but generally you should use any of Redis, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB or S3-compatible for storage.

Name Description File system For development and single-server apps @userdashboard/storage-s3 Minimum speed and minimum scaling cost @userdashboard/storage-mysql Medium speed and medium scaling cost @userdashboard/storage-mongodb Medium speed and medium scaling cost @userdashboard/storage-postgresql Medium speed and medium scaling cost @userdashboard/storage-redis Maximum speed and maximum scaling cost

You can activate a storage backend with an environment variable. Each have unique configuration requirements specified in their readme files.

$ STORAGE=@userdashboard/storage-mongodb \ MONGODB_URL=mongodb:/.... \ node main.js

Storage caching

You can complement your storage backend with optional caching, either using RAM if you have a single instance of your Dashboard server, or Redis if you need a cache shared by multiple instances of your Dashboard server.

Name Description NodeJS For single-server apps @userdashboard/storage-cache-redis For speeding up disk-based storage

You can optionally use Redis as a cache, this is good for any storage on slow disks.

$ CACHE=@userdashboard/storage-cache-redis \ CACHE_REDIS_URL=redis:/.... \ node main.js

If you have a single Dashboard server you can cache within memory:

$ CACHE=node \ node main.js

Logging

By default Dashboard does not have any active console.* being emitted. You can enable logging with LOG_LEVEL containing a list of valid console.* methods.

$ LOG_LEVEL= log ,warn, info ,error node main.js

Override Dashboard's logging by creating your own log.js in the root of your project:

module .exports = ( group ) => { return { log : () => { }, info : () => { }, warn : () => { } } }

Dashboard modules

Dashboard is modular and by itself it provides only the signing in, account management and basic administration. Modules add new pages and API routes for additional functionality.

Name Description @userdashboard/localization Specify language or allow users to select @userdashboard/maxmind-geoip IP address-based geolocation by MaxMind @userdashboard/organizations User created groups @userdashboard/stripe-connect Marketplace functionality by Stripe @userdashboard/stripe-subscriptions SaaS functionality by Stripe

Modules are NodeJS packages that you install with NPM:

$ npm install /stripe-subscriptions

You need to notify Dashboard which modules you are using in package.json conffiguration:

"dashboard" : { "modules" : [ "@userdashboard/stripe-subscriptions" ] }

If you have built your own modules you may submit a pull request to add them to this list.

Dashboard modules are able to use their own storage and cache settings:

$ SUBSCRIPTIONS_STORAGE= /storage-postgresql \ SUBSCRIPTIONS_DATABASE_URL=postgres: ORGANIZATIONS_STORAGE= /storage-postgresql \ ORGANIZATIONS_DATABASE_URL=postgres: STORAGE= /storage-redis \ REDIS_URL=redis: node main.js

Creating modules for Dashboard

A module is a NodeJS application with the same folder structure as Dashboard. When Dashboard starts it scans its own files, and then any modules specified in the package.json to create a combined sitemap of UI and API routes. You can browse the official modules' source to see examples.

$ mkdir my-module $ cd my-module $ npm install @userdashboard/dashboard # create main.js to start the server # create index .js optionally exporting any relevant API # add your content $ npm publish

The "--no-save" flag is used to install Dashboard, this prevents your module from installing a redundant version of Dashboard when it is being installed by users.

When your module is published users can install it with NPM:

npm install your_module_name

Modules must be activated in a web app's package.json :

dashboard : { modules : [ "your_module_name" ] }

These paths have special significance:

Folder Description /src/www Web server root /src/www/public Static assets served quickly /src/www/account User account management pages /src/www/account/YOUR_MODULE/ Your additions (if applicable) /src/www/administrator Administration pages /src/www/administrator/YOUR_MODULE/ Your additions (if applicable) /src/www/api/user User account management pages /src/www/api/user/YOUR_MODULE/ Your additions (if applicable) /src/www/api/administrator Administration APIs /src/www/api/administrator/YOUR_MODULE/ Your additions (if applicable) /src/www/webhooks/YOUR_MODULE/ Endpoints for receiving webhooks (if applicable)

Content pages may export before , get for rendering the page and post methods for submitting HTML forms. API routes may export before , get , post , patch , delete , put methods. If specified, the before method will execute before any verb .

Guest-accessible content and API routes can be flagged in the HTML or NodeJS:

<html auth="false"> { auth: false , get: (req) = > { } }

Content can occupy the full screen without the template via a flag in the HTML or NodeJS:

# HTML <html template="false"> # NodeJS page handler { template : false , get : (req, res) = > { } }

Testing

Dashboard's test suite covers the API and the UI . The API tests are performed by proxying a running instance of the software. The UI tests are performed with puppeteer remotely-controlling Chrome to browse a running instance of the software. Github Actions can be run locally using 'act'.

act -j test -fs-storage act -j test -redis-storage act -j test -postgresql-storage act -j test -mongodb-storage act -j test -mysql-storage act -j test -s3-storage act -j test -redis-cache act -j test -node-cache

You may need to install Chromium manually to ensure all its dependencies are met. This can be configured via environment variables placed in a .env file for act to use:

PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD = "true" CHROMIUM_EXECUTABLE = "/usr/bin/chromium"

You may need to install Git manually:

INSTALL_GIT = true

You may need to install PostgreSQL or LocalStack separately because act doesn't start services.

S3_ENDPOINT =http:// 0.0 . 0.0 : 4566 DATABASE_URL =postgres://...

You can also configure an NPM and APT cache to speed up working with multiple test suites. This is known to work with Sonatype Nexus Repository Manager 3.

APT_PROXY = "http://192.168.1.30:8081/repository/apt-proxy" NPM_PROXY = "http://192.168.1.30:8081/repository/npm-proxy/"

When running the Github Actions locally the storage may create Docker containers that need to be manually removed:

docker container ls docker stop ab12 docker rm ab12

Support and contributions

If you have encountered a problem post an issue on the appropriate Github repository.

If you would like to contribute check Github Issues for ways you can help.

For help using or contributing to this software join the freenode IRC #userdashboard chatroom - Web IRC client.

License

This software is licensed under the MIT license, a copy is enclosed in the LICENSE file. Included icon assets and the CSS library pure-min is licensed separately, refer to the icons/licenses folder and src/www/public/pure-min.css file for their licensing information.

Copyright (c) 2017 - 2020 Ben Lowry

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.