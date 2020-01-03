A collection of light-weight methods and helpers for defensive programming.
Please note that the TypeScript target is ES6.
npm install @usefultools/utils
There are 6 main modules available:
Available methods:
withTimeout
timeout
makeRecoverable
withTimeout
The below will resolve source after 750ms.
function findUserById(id: number) {
const source = () => http.get(`/api/users/${id}`)
return withTimeout(source, 750)
}
timeout
The below will reject if asyncOperation takes more than 0.5 seconds.
function work() {
const source = asyncOperation() // can take 0-2 seconds
return timeout(source, 500)
}
makeRecoverable
The below will retry 5 times.
function getUsers() {
const source = () => http.get("/api/users")
return makeRecoverable(source, 5)
}
The below will retry 3 times, each time with a delay of 250ms.
function getUsers() {
const source = () => http.get("/api/users")
return makeRecoverable(source, 3, 250)
}
The below will retry thrice if the error caught is a
SyntaxError.
function initService() {
const source = () => service.init()
return makeRecoverable(source, 3, 0, SyntaxError)
}
Full test Docs here.
Available methods:
isNull
isUndefined
isMissing
isPresent
isBoolean
isArray
isObject
isString
isNumber
isInteger
isFunction
isNonEmptyString
isNonEmptyArray
isTrue
isFalse
isPositiveInteger
isNonNegativeInteger
hasOneItem
hasMultipleItems
isConstructable
hasOnlyKeys
isEqual
isNull
Find out whether value is null
isNull(null) // true
isNull(undefined) // false
isNull(0) // false
isNull(NaN) // false
isUndefined
Find out whether type of value is undefined
isUndefined(undefined) // true
isUndefined(null) // false
isUndefined(0) // false
isMissing
Find out whether value is null or undefined, therefore "missing"
isMissing(null) // true
isMissing(undefined) // true
isMissing(0) // false
isMissing(NaN) // false
isMissing("") // false
isPresent
Find out whether value is not null and not undefined, therefore "present"
isPresent(0) // true
isPresent(NaN) // true
isPresent("") // true
isPresent(null) // false
isPresent(undefined) // false
isBoolean
Find out whether value is of type Boolean
isBoolean(true) // true
isBoolean(false) // true
isBoolean(0) // false
isArray
Find out whether value is of type Array
isArray([]) // true
isArray([null, undefined]) // true
isArray({}) // false
isObject
Find out whether value is of type Object
isObject({}) // true
isObject(new Function()) // false
isObject([]) // false
isString
Find out whether value is of type String
isString("") // true
isString(new String()) // false
isNumber
Find out whether value is of type Number
isNumber(42) // true
isNumber(Math.PI) // true
isNumber(Infinity) // true
isNumber(NaN) // false
isInteger
Find out whether value is of type Number and is an Integer
isInteger(42) // true
isInteger(Math.PI) // false
isInteger(Infinity) // false
isInteger(NaN) // false
isFunction
Find out whether value is of type Function
isFunction(() => {}) // true
isFunction(ReferenceError) // true
isFunction(new ReferenceError()) // false
isNonEmptyString
Find out whether value is of type String, and has at least 1 character
isNonEmptyString("Hello, World!") // true
isNonEmptyString("") // false
isNonEmptyArray
Find out whether value is of type Array and has at least one element
isNonEmptyArray([null]) // true
isNonEmptyArray([]) // false
isTrue
Find out whether value is of type Boolean and is true
isTrue(true) // true
isTrue(1) // false
isTrue(false) // false
isFalse
Find out whether value is of type Boolean and is false
isFalse(false) // true
isFalse(0) // false
isFalse(true) // false
isPositiveInteger
Find out whether value is an Integer and greater than 0
isPositiveInteger(42) // true
isPositiveInteger(0) // false
isPositiveInteger(-42) // false
isNonNegativeInteger
Find out whether value is an Integer and greater or equal to 0
isNonNegativeInteger(42) // true
isNonNegativeInteger(0) // true
isNonNegativeInteger(-42) // false
hasOneItem
Find out whether value is an Array and its length is 1
hasOneItem([null]) // true
hasOneItem([]) // false
hasOneItem([42, Math.PI]) // false
hasMultipleItems
Find out whether value is an Array and its length is more than 1
hasMultipleItems([42, Infinity]) // true
hasMultipleItems([]) // false
hasMultipleItems(["Hello, World"]) // false
isConstructable
Find out whether value is Constructable
isConstructable(new Function()) // true
isConstructable(function a() {}) // true
isConstructable(class {}) // true
isConstructable(class ClassName {}) // true
isConstructable(() => {}) // false
hasOnlyKeys
Find out whether value has only the keys provided
hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b", c: "d" }, ["a", "c"]) // true
hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b" }, ["a"]) // true
hasOnlyKeys({}, []) // true
hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b" }, ["c"]) // false
hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b", c: "d" }, ["a"]) // false
isEqual
Find out whether value 1 and value 2 are equal (shallow)
isEqual("Hello, World!", "Hello, World!") // true
isEqual(null, null) // true
isEqual(false, false) // true
isEqual(Math.PI, Math.PI) // true
isEqual(Infinity, Infinity) // true
isEqual([], []) // false
isEqual({}, {}) // false
isEqual(false, true) // false
Full test Docs here.
Available methods:
getAsBool
getAsInt
getAsStr
NOTE: These methods are namespaced under
env. The usage is therefore
import { env } from "@usefultools/utils"
env.getAsBool(...)
env.getAsInt(...)
env.getAsStr(...)
Assuming your
process.env has loaded the following
.env.
IS_PROD=true
ASYNC_MAX_TIMEOUT=2500
API_KEY=0351f02f-0be2-49d1-bfed-5c45275d4fd2
env.getAsBool
To retrieve the Boolean value of
"IS_PROD" from
process.env, you can use the following method.
env.getAsBool("IS_PROD") // true
If the raw value cannot be found, or the parsed value is not a Boolean, this function will throw a
ReferenceError or a
TypeError respectively.
env.getAsInt
To retrieve the Integer value of
"ASYNC_MAX_TIMEOUT" from
process.env, you can use the following method.
env.getAsInt("ASYNC_MAX_TIMEOUT") // 2500
If the raw value cannot be found, or the parsed value is not an Integer, this function will throw a
ReferenceError or a
TypeError respectively.
env.getAsStr
To retrieve the String value of
"API_KEY" from
process.env, you can use the following method.
env.getAsStr("API_KEY") // "0351f02f-0be2-49d1-bfed-5c45275d4fd2"
If the raw value cannot be found, this function will throw a
ReferenceError.
In all of the above, you can also use your own env object like so:
// const env = { "IS_DEV": "false" }
env.getAsBool("IS_DEV", env) // false
Full test Docs here.
Available methods:
noop
identity
getRandomIntInclusive
generateId
isValidId
generateUUID
isValidUUID
fill
noop
Sometimes you might want to provide a default callback parameter to some of your functions to prevent the application from crashing (on the off-chance someone or something accidentally calls them without any parameters). You can use the
noop helper as shown below.
function doSomething(cb = noop) {
let res: string
try {
await http.get("/api/healthcheck")
res = "All works!"
} catch (_err) {
res = "There was an error!"
}
cb(res)
}
identity
Let's assume that
doSomething prints its result (
String) into the console, but applies
onSuccess for a Ok result, and
onError for a Err result. You might want to uppercase the success result, but leave the error message in its original form. You can use the identity helper as shown below.
function onSuccess(res: string) {
return res.toUpperCase()
}
doSomething(onSuccess, identity)
getRandomIntInclusive
To get a random integer within a specified range, you can use the following:
getRandomIntInclusive(10, 99) // Yields integers between 10 and 99
generateId
To get a random id (underlying is the
shortid library) use:
generateId() // "HJ5fy5p3G"
generateId() // "Byij0Ka3z"
isValidId
To confirm whether a value is a valid id (underlying is the
shortid library) use:
isValidId("HJ5fy5p3G") // true
isValidId("foo") // false
generateUUID
To get a random UUID v4 (underlying is the
uuid library) use:
generateUUID() // "b98c5086-1dcc-4822-9fa4-8f343f18e8de"
generateUUID() // "7118f7d9-70b1-4cb2-97da-3fe272bed7e8"
isValidId
To confirm whether a value is a valid UUID v4 (underlying is the
uuid library) use:
isValidUUID("1ad006bf-00c0-49de-bcf0-7c5eb2f83241") // true
isValidUUID("foo") // false
fill
To fill an array, use:
fill(4) // [0, 1, 2, 3]
Full test Docs here.
Available methods:
match
Other exports:
_def
match
A basic pattern match:
const getMessage = (year: number): string => match(year)({
[1984]: "The year is 1984.",
[_def]: "Unfortunately, we cannot tell what year it is."
})
getMessage(1984) // "The year is 1984."
getMessage(1994) // "Unfortunately, we cannot tell what year it is."
getMessage(2024) // "Unfortunately, we cannot tell what year it is."
Advanced pattern matching, including assertions:
function isFutureYear(year) {
return isPositiveInteger(year)
&& year > new Date().getFullYear()
}
function isCurrentYear(year) {
return isPositiveInteger(year)
&& year === new Date().getFullYear()
}
const getMessage = (year: number): string => match(year)(
[1984, "The year is 1984."],
[isCurrentYear, x => `The year ${x} is up-to-date.`],
[isFutureYear, x => `The year ${x} is in the future...`],
[_def, "Unfortunately, we cannot tell what year it is."],
)
getMessage(1984) // "The year is 1984."
getMessage(2018) // "The year 2018 is up-to-date."
getMessage(2024) // "The year 2024 is in the future..."
getMessage(1333) // "Unfortunately, we cannot tell what year it is."
Full test Docs here.
A collection of simple throwable assertions, all of which throw if the assertion fails.
Available methods:
throwIfMissing
throwIfPresent
throwIfNotBoolean
throwIfNotArray
throwIfNotObject
throwIfNotString
throwIfNotNumber
throwIfNotInteger
throwIfNotFunction
throwIfFalse
throwIfEmptyString
throwIfEmptyArray
throwIfNotPositiveInteger
throwIfNegativeInteger
throwIfNotConstructable
throwIfNotObject({}); // void
throwIfNotObject([]); // throws Error
throwIfNotObject(null); // throws Error
throwIfNotObject(undefined); // throws Error
You can also provide your own error messages, and errors.
throwIfMissing(someValue, '`someValue` missing!'); // throws Error('`someValue` missing!')
throwIfMissing(someValue, '`someValue` missing!', ReferenceError); // throws ReferenceError('`someValue` missing!')
Full test Docs here.
1) Install dependencies:
npm install
2) Compile:
make compile
3) Test:
make test # watch mode
make test-ci # CI mode / single run
4) Format the codebase:
make format
If you have comments, complaints, or ideas for improvements, feel free to open an issue or a pull request! See Contributing guide for details about project setup, testing, etc.
This library was created by @LITCHI.IO. Main author and maintainer is Slavo Vojacek.
Contributors: Slavo Vojacek
@usefultools/utils is available under the ISC license. See the LICENSE file for more info.