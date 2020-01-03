JavaScript / TypeScript Utilities

A collection of light-weight methods and helpers for defensive programming.

Prereqs & Install

Node >=9.10.0

npm >=6.1.0

Please note that the TypeScript target is ES6.

npm install @usefultools/utils

Usage

There are 6 main modules available:

Async

Available methods:

withTimeout

timeout

makeRecoverable

Examples

withTimeout

The below will resolve source after 750ms.

function findUserById ( id: number ) { const source = () => http.get( `/api/users/ ${id} ` ) return withTimeout(source, 750 ) }

timeout

The below will reject if asyncOperation takes more than 0.5 seconds.

function work ( ) { const source = asyncOperation() return timeout(source, 500 ) }

makeRecoverable

The below will retry 5 times.

function getUsers ( ) { const source = () => http.get( "/api/users" ) return makeRecoverable(source, 5 ) }

The below will retry 3 times, each time with a delay of 250ms.

function getUsers ( ) { const source = () => http.get( "/api/users" ) return makeRecoverable(source, 3 , 250 ) }

The below will retry thrice if the error caught is a SyntaxError .

function initService ( ) { const source = () => service.init() return makeRecoverable(source, 3 , 0 , SyntaxError ) }

Conditionals

Available methods:

isNull

isUndefined

isMissing

isPresent

isBoolean

isArray

isObject

isString

isNumber

isInteger

isFunction

isNonEmptyString

isNonEmptyArray

isTrue

isFalse

isPositiveInteger

isNonNegativeInteger

hasOneItem

hasMultipleItems

isConstructable

hasOnlyKeys

isEqual

Examples

isNull

Find out whether value is null

isNull( null ) isNull( undefined ) isNull( 0 ) isNull( NaN )

isUndefined

Find out whether type of value is undefined

isUndefined( undefined ) isUndefined( null ) isUndefined( 0 )

isMissing

Find out whether value is null or undefined, therefore "missing"

isMissing( null ) isMissing( undefined ) isMissing( 0 ) isMissing( NaN ) isMissing( "" )

isPresent

Find out whether value is not null and not undefined, therefore "present"

isPresent( 0 ) isPresent( NaN ) isPresent( "" ) isPresent( null ) isPresent( undefined )

isBoolean

Find out whether value is of type Boolean

isBoolean( true ) isBoolean( false ) isBoolean( 0 )

isArray

Find out whether value is of type Array

isArray([]) isArray([ null , undefined ]) isArray({})

isObject

Find out whether value is of type Object

isObject({}) isObject( new Function ()) isObject([])

isString

Find out whether value is of type String

isString( "" ) isString( new String ())

isNumber

Find out whether value is of type Number

isNumber( 42 ) isNumber( Math .PI) isNumber( Infinity ) isNumber( NaN )

isInteger

Find out whether value is of type Number and is an Integer

isInteger( 42 ) isInteger( Math .PI) isInteger( Infinity ) isInteger( NaN )

isFunction

Find out whether value is of type Function

isFunction( () => {}) isFunction( ReferenceError ) isFunction( new ReferenceError ())

isNonEmptyString

Find out whether value is of type String, and has at least 1 character

isNonEmptyString( "Hello, World!" ) isNonEmptyString( "" )

isNonEmptyArray

Find out whether value is of type Array and has at least one element

isNonEmptyArray([ null ]) isNonEmptyArray([])

isTrue

Find out whether value is of type Boolean and is true

isTrue( true ) isTrue( 1 ) isTrue( false )

isFalse

Find out whether value is of type Boolean and is false

isFalse( false ) isFalse( 0 ) isFalse( true )

isPositiveInteger

Find out whether value is an Integer and greater than 0

isPositiveInteger( 42 ) isPositiveInteger( 0 ) isPositiveInteger( -42 )

isNonNegativeInteger

Find out whether value is an Integer and greater or equal to 0

isNonNegativeInteger( 42 ) isNonNegativeInteger( 0 ) isNonNegativeInteger( -42 )

hasOneItem

Find out whether value is an Array and its length is 1

hasOneItem([ null ]) hasOneItem([]) hasOneItem([ 42 , Math .PI])

hasMultipleItems

Find out whether value is an Array and its length is more than 1

hasMultipleItems([ 42 , Infinity ]) hasMultipleItems([]) hasMultipleItems([ "Hello, World" ])

isConstructable

Find out whether value is Constructable

isConstructable( new Function ()) isConstructable( function a ( ) {}) isConstructable( class {}) isConstructable( class ClassName {}) isConstructable( () => {})

hasOnlyKeys

Find out whether value has only the keys provided

hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b" , c: "d" }, [ "a" , "c" ]) hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b" }, [ "a" ]) hasOnlyKeys({}, []) hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b" }, [ "c" ]) hasOnlyKeys({ a: "b" , c: "d" }, [ "a" ])

isEqual

Find out whether value 1 and value 2 are equal (shallow)

isEqual( "Hello, World!" , "Hello, World!" ) isEqual( null , null ) isEqual( false , false ) isEqual( Math .PI, Math .PI) isEqual( Infinity , Infinity ) isEqual([], []) isEqual({}, {}) isEqual( false , true )

Env

Available methods:

getAsBool

getAsInt

getAsStr

NOTE: These methods are namespaced under env . The usage is therefore

import { env } from "@usefultools/utils" env.getAsBool(...) env.getAsInt(...) env.getAsStr(...)

Examples

Assuming your process.env has loaded the following .env .

IS_PROD = true ASYNC_MAX_TIMEOUT = 2500 API_KEY = 0351 f02f- 0 be2- 49 d1-bfed- 5 c45275d4fd2

To retrieve the Boolean value of "IS_PROD" from process.env , you can use the following method.

env.getAsBool( "IS_PROD" )

If the raw value cannot be found, or the parsed value is not a Boolean, this function will throw a ReferenceError or a TypeError respectively.

To retrieve the Integer value of "ASYNC_MAX_TIMEOUT" from process.env , you can use the following method.

env.getAsInt( "ASYNC_MAX_TIMEOUT" )

If the raw value cannot be found, or the parsed value is not an Integer, this function will throw a ReferenceError or a TypeError respectively.

To retrieve the String value of "API_KEY" from process.env , you can use the following method.

env.getAsStr( "API_KEY" )

If the raw value cannot be found, this function will throw a ReferenceError .

In all of the above, you can also use your own env object like so:

env.getAsBool( "IS_DEV" , env)

Helpers

Available methods:

noop

identity

getRandomIntInclusive

generateId

isValidId

generateUUID

isValidUUID

fill

Examples

noop

Sometimes you might want to provide a default callback parameter to some of your functions to prevent the application from crashing (on the off-chance someone or something accidentally calls them without any parameters). You can use the noop helper as shown below.

function doSomething ( cb = noop ) { let res: string try { await http.get( "/api/healthcheck" ) res = "All works!" } catch (_err) { res = "There was an error!" } cb(res) }

identity

Let's assume that doSomething prints its result ( String ) into the console, but applies onSuccess for a Ok result, and onError for a Err result. You might want to uppercase the success result, but leave the error message in its original form. You can use the identity helper as shown below.

function onSuccess ( res: string ) { return res.toUpperCase() } doSomething(onSuccess, identity)

getRandomIntInclusive

To get a random integer within a specified range, you can use the following:

getRandomIntInclusive( 10 , 99 )

generateId

To get a random id (underlying is the shortid library) use:

generateId() generateId()

isValidId

To confirm whether a value is a valid id (underlying is the shortid library) use:

isValidId( "HJ5fy5p3G" ) isValidId( "foo" )

generateUUID

To get a random UUID v4 (underlying is the uuid library) use:

generateUUID() generateUUID()

isValidId

To confirm whether a value is a valid UUID v4 (underlying is the uuid library) use:

isValidUUID( "1ad006bf-00c0-49de-bcf0-7c5eb2f83241" ) isValidUUID( "foo" )

fill

To fill an array, use:

fill( 4 )

Match

Available methods:

match

Other exports:

_def

Examples

match

A basic pattern match:

const getMessage = (year: number ): string => match(year)({ [ 1984 ]: "The year is 1984." , [_def]: "Unfortunately, we cannot tell what year it is." }) getMessage( 1984 ) getMessage( 1994 ) getMessage( 2024 )

Advanced pattern matching, including assertions:

function isFutureYear ( year ) { return isPositiveInteger(year) && year > new Date ().getFullYear() } function isCurrentYear ( year ) { return isPositiveInteger(year) && year === new Date ().getFullYear() } const getMessage = (year: number ): string => match(year)( [ 1984 , "The year is 1984." ], [isCurrentYear, x => `The year ${x} is up-to-date.` ], [isFutureYear, x => `The year ${x} is in the future...` ], [_def, "Unfortunately, we cannot tell what year it is." ], ) getMessage( 1984 ) getMessage( 2018 ) getMessage( 2024 ) getMessage( 1333 )

ThrowIf

A collection of simple throwable assertions, all of which throw if the assertion fails.

Available methods:

throwIfMissing

throwIfPresent

throwIfNotBoolean

throwIfNotArray

throwIfNotObject

throwIfNotString

throwIfNotNumber

throwIfNotInteger

throwIfNotFunction

throwIfFalse

throwIfEmptyString

throwIfEmptyArray

throwIfNotPositiveInteger

throwIfNegativeInteger

throwIfNotConstructable

Examples

throwIfNotObject({}); throwIfNotObject([]); throwIfNotObject( null ); throwIfNotObject( undefined );

You can also provide your own error messages, and errors.

throwIfMissing(someValue, '`someValue` missing!' ); throwIfMissing(someValue, '`someValue` missing!' , ReferenceError );

Development

1) Install dependencies:

npm install

2) Compile:

make compile

3) Test:

make test make test -ci

4) Format the codebase:

make format

Contributing

If you have comments, complaints, or ideas for improvements, feel free to open an issue or a pull request! See Contributing guide for details about project setup, testing, etc.

Author and license

This library was created by @LITCHI.IO. Main author and maintainer is Slavo Vojacek.

Contributors: Slavo Vojacek