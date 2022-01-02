If you use this repo, star it ✨

👻 Option, Result, and Either types for JavaScript

Inspired by Rust

Zero dependencies 💪

Install

Node.js and the browser

npm install @sniptt/monads

Deno

import { Some } from 'https://deno.land/x/monads/mod.ts' Some( 'air' ).unwrapOr( 'baloon' ) None.unwrapOr( 'baloon' )

Usage

import { Option, Some, None } from '@sniptt/monads' ; const divide = (numerator: number , denominator: number ): Option< number > => { if (denominator === 0 ) { return None; } else { return Some(numerator / denominator); } }; const result = divide( 2.0 , 3.0 ); const message = result.match({ some: res => `Result: ${res} ` , none: 'Cannot divide by 0' , }); console .log(message);

import { Result, Ok, Err } from "@sniptt/monads" ; const getIndex = (values: string [], value: string ): Result< number , string > => { const index = values.indexOf(value); switch (index) { case -1 : return Err( 'Value not found' ); default : return Ok(index); } }; const values = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]; getIndex(values, 'b' ); getIndex(values, 'z' );

import { Either } from '@sniptt/monads' ; const getLabel = (uncertainDate: Either< Date , string >): string => { return uncertainDate.match({ left: date => date.toLocaleDateString(), right: text => `<abbr title=" ${text} ">an uncertain date</abbr>` , }); };

API Docs

Full API Documentation.

License

See LICENSE