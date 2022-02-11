The design system made by Blu

This project is composed of many npm packages for building web apps with Ocean design system.

Documentation

Documentation and examples can be found here.

Packages

Package Version Description @useblu/ocean-core UIkit css that implement Ocean's Design System. @useblu/ocean-react React components that implement Ocean's Design System.

Contributing

Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of this project! 💙 Read below to learn how you can take part of it.

Code of Conduct

We adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes.

Good First Issues

To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.

Join our community

Join our discord server to get the latest updates, chat with other Ocean enthusiasts, and see what's happening in the community!

License

All packages are licensed under the terms of the GPL-3.0 License.

Related Projects