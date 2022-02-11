The design system made by Blu
This project is composed of many npm packages for building web apps with Ocean design system.
Documentation and examples can be found here.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@useblu/ocean-core
|UIkit css that implement Ocean's Design System.
@useblu/ocean-react
|React components that implement Ocean's Design System.
Whether you're helping us fix bugs, improve the docs, or spread the word, we'd love to have you as part of this project! 💙 Read below to learn how you can take part of it.
We adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes.
To help you get your feet wet and get you familiar with our contribution process, we have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started.
Join our discord server to get the latest updates, chat with other Ocean enthusiasts, and see what's happening in the community!
All packages are licensed under the terms of the GPL-3.0 License.