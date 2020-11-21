A custom React Hook that provides a declarative setInterval called useInterval .

New version 1.0 has been completely rewritten in TypeScript!

This hook is an implementation of Dan Abramov's blog post "Making setInterval Declarative with React Hooks".

Installation

$ npm i @use-it/interval

or

$ yarn add @use-it/interval

Usage

Here is a basic setup.

useInterval(callback, delay);

Parameters

Here are the parameters that you can use.

Parameter Description callback A function that will be called every delay milliseconds. delay A number representing the delay in msecs. Set to null to "pause" the interval.

Return

This hook returns nothing.

Example

Let's look at some sample code. Here is a Counter component that counts up every second.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import useInterval from '@use-it/interval' ; const Counter = ( { delay = 1000 } ) => { const [count, setCount] = useState( 0 ); useInterval( () => { setCount( ( currentCount ) => currentCount + 1 ); }, delay); return < h1 > {count} </ h1 > ; }; export default Counter;

Live demo

You can view/edit the sample code above on CodeSandbox.

License

MIT Licensed

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!