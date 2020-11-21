A custom React Hook that provides a declarative
setInterval called
useInterval.
New version 1.0 has been completely rewritten in TypeScript!
This hook is an implementation of Dan Abramov's blog post "Making setInterval Declarative with React Hooks".
$ npm i @use-it/interval
or
$ yarn add @use-it/interval
Here is a basic setup.
useInterval(callback, delay);
Here are the parameters that you can use.
|Parameter
|Description
callback
|A function that will be called every
delay milliseconds.
delay
|A number representing the delay in msecs. Set to
null to "pause" the interval.
This hook returns nothing.
Let's look at some sample code. Here is a
Counter component that counts up every second.
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import useInterval from '@use-it/interval';
const Counter = ({ delay = 1000 }) => {
const [count, setCount] = useState(0);
useInterval(() => {
setCount((currentCount) => currentCount + 1);
}, delay);
return <h1>{count}</h1>;
};
export default Counter;
You can view/edit the sample code above on CodeSandbox.
MIT Licensed
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Donavon West
💻 🚇 ⚠️ 💡 🚧 👀 🔧
|
Dan Abramov
💻 📝 🤔 ✅
|
Michael Sync
🐛
|
lin onetwo
💻 🐛
|
Daniel Lauzon
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!