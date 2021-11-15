openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
el

@use-it/event-listener

by Donavon West
0.1.7 (see all)

A custom React Hook that provides a declarative useEventListener

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109K

GitHub Stars

308

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@use-it/event-listener

A custom React Hook that provides a declarative useEventListener.

npm version All Contributors

This hook was inspired by Dan Abramov's blog post "Making setInterval Declarative with React Hooks".

I needed a way to simplify the plumbing around adding and removing an event listener in a custom hook. That lead to a chain of tweets between Dan and myself.

Installation

$ npm i @use-it/event-listener

or

$ yarn add @use-it/event-listener

Usage

Here is a basic setup.

useEventListener(eventName, handler, element, options);

Parameters

Here are the parameters that you can use. (* = optional)

ParameterDescription
eventNameThe event name (string). Here is a list of common events.
handlerA function that will be called whenever eventName fires on element.
element*An optional element to listen on. Defaults to global (i.e., window).
options*An object { capture?: boolean, passive?: boolean, once?: boolean } to be passed to addEventListener. For advanced use cases. See MDN for details.

Return

This hook returns nothing.

Example

Let's look at some sample code. Suppose you would like to track the mouse position. You could subscribe to mouse move events with like this.

const useMouseMove = () => {
  const [coords, setCoords] = useState([0, 0]);

  useEffect(() => {
    const handler = ({ clientX, clientY }) => {
      setCoords([clientX, clientY]);
    };
    window.addEventListener('mousemove', handler);
    return () => {
      window.removeEventListener('mousemove', handler);
    };
  }, []);

  return coords;
};

Here we're using useEffect to roll our own handler add/remove event listener.

useEventListener abstracts this away. You only need to care about the event name and the handler function.

const useMouseMove = () => {
  const [coords, setCoords] = useState([0, 0]);

  useEventListener('mousemove', ({ clientX, clientY }) => {
    setCoords([clientX, clientY]);
  });

  return coords;
};

Live demo

You can view/edit the sample code above on CodeSandbox.

Edit demo app on CodeSandbox

License

MIT Licensed

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Donavon West
🚇 ⚠️ 💡 🤔 🚧 👀 🔧 💻
Kevin Kipp
💻
Justin Hall
💻 📖
Jeow Li Huan
👀
Norman Rzepka
🤔
Beer van der Drift
⚠️ 💻
clingsoft
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial