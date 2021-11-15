A custom React Hook that provides a declarative useEventListener.
This hook was inspired by Dan Abramov's blog post "Making setInterval Declarative with React Hooks".
I needed a way to simplify the plumbing around adding and removing an event listener in a custom hook. That lead to a chain of tweets between Dan and myself.
$ npm i @use-it/event-listener
or
$ yarn add @use-it/event-listener
Here is a basic setup.
useEventListener(eventName, handler, element, options);
Here are the parameters that you can use. (* = optional)
|Parameter
|Description
eventName
|The event name (string). Here is a list of common events.
handler
|A function that will be called whenever
eventName fires on
element.
element*
|An optional element to listen on. Defaults to
global (i.e.,
window).
options*
|An object
{ capture?: boolean, passive?: boolean, once?: boolean } to be passed to
addEventListener. For advanced use cases. See MDN for details.
This hook returns nothing.
Let's look at some sample code. Suppose you would like to track the mouse position. You could subscribe to mouse move events with like this.
const useMouseMove = () => {
const [coords, setCoords] = useState([0, 0]);
useEffect(() => {
const handler = ({ clientX, clientY }) => {
setCoords([clientX, clientY]);
};
window.addEventListener('mousemove', handler);
return () => {
window.removeEventListener('mousemove', handler);
};
}, []);
return coords;
};
Here we're using
useEffect to roll our own handler add/remove event listener.
useEventListener abstracts this away. You only need to care about the event name
and the handler function.
const useMouseMove = () => {
const [coords, setCoords] = useState([0, 0]);
useEventListener('mousemove', ({ clientX, clientY }) => {
setCoords([clientX, clientY]);
});
return coords;
};
You can view/edit the sample code above on CodeSandbox.
MIT Licensed
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Donavon West
🚇 ⚠️ 💡 🤔 🚧 👀 🔧 💻
|
Kevin Kipp
💻
|
Justin Hall
💻 📖
|
Jeow Li Huan
👀
|
Norman Rzepka
🤔
|
Beer van der Drift
⚠️ 💻
|
clingsoft
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!