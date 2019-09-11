Custom React Hooks for Axios.js

Install

Note: Make sure that you have installed the correct version of react(>= v16.8.0) and react-dom(>= v16.8.0) .

npm

npm install --save @use-hooks/axios

yarn

yarn add @use-hooks/axios

API

Params

Returns

Usage

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import useAxios from '@use-hooks/axios' ; export default function App ( ) { const [gender, setGender] = useState( '' ); const { response, loading, error, reFetch } = useAxios({ url : `https://randomuser.me/api/ ${gender === 'unknown' ? 'unknown' : '' } ` , method : 'GET' , options : { params : { gender }, }, trigger : gender, forceDispatchEffect : () => !!gender, }); const { data } = response || {}; const options = [ { gender : 'female' , title : 'Female' }, { gender : 'male' , title : 'Male' }, { gender : 'unknown' , title : 'Unknown' }, ]; if (loading) return 'loading...' ; return ( <div> <h2> DEMO of <span style={{ color: '#F44336' }}>@use-hooks/axios</span> </h2> {options.map(item => ( <div key={item.gender}> <input type="radio" id={item.gender} value={item.gender} checked={gender === item.gender} onChange={e => setGender(e.target.value)} /> {item.title} </div> ))} <button type="button" onClick={reFetch}> Refresh </button> <div> {error ? ( error.message || 'error' ) : ( <textarea cols="100" rows="30" defaultValue={JSON.stringify(data || {}, '', 2)} /> )} </div> </div> ); }

Live Show

Development

Node >= v8 LTS

Clone the project to local disk

npm install

npm start

License

MIT