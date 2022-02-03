@use-gesture is a library that lets you bind richer mouse and touch events to any component or view. With the data you receive, it becomes trivial to set up gestures, and often takes no more than a few lines of code.

You can use it stand-alone, but to make the most of it you should combine it with an animation library like react-spring, though you can most certainly use any other.

The demos are real click them!

Installation

React

yarn add @use-gesture/react npm install @use-gesture/react

Vanilla javascript

yarn add @use-gesture/vanilla npm install @use-gesture/vanilla

Simple example

React import { useSpring, animated } from '@react-spring/web' import { useDrag } from '@use-gesture/react' function Example ( ) { const [{ x, y }, api] = useSpring( () => ({ x : 0 , y : 0 })) const bind = useDrag( ( { down, movement: [mx, my] } ) => { api.start({ x : down ? mx : 0 , y : down ? my : 0 }) }) return < animated.div { ...bind ()} style = {{ x , y , touchAction: ' none ' }} /> }

Vanilla javascript < div id = "drag" /> const el = document .getElementById( 'drag' ) const gesture = new DragGesture(el, ({ active, movement : [mx, my] }) => { setActive(active) anime({ targets : el, translateX : active ? mx : 0 , translateY : active ? my : 0 , duration : active ? 0 : 1000 }) }) gesture.destroy()

The example above makes a div draggable so that it follows your mouse on drag, and returns to its initial position on release.

Make sure you always set touchAction on a draggable element to prevent glitches with the browser native scrolling on touch devices.

Available hooks

@use-gesture/react exports several hooks that can handle different gestures: