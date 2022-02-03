openbase logo
@use-gesture/react

by react-spring
10.2.4 (see all)

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

Downloads/wk

49.3K

5.9K

13d ago

51

1

MIT

Not Found

Yes?

Readme

@use-gesture

npm (tag) npm bundle size NPM Discord Shield

@use-gesture is a library that lets you bind richer mouse and touch events to any component or view. With the data you receive, it becomes trivial to set up gestures, and often takes no more than a few lines of code.

You can use it stand-alone, but to make the most of it you should combine it with an animation library like react-spring, though you can most certainly use any other.

The demos are real click them!

Installation

React

#Yarn
yarn add @use-gesture/react

#NPM
npm install @use-gesture/react

Vanilla javascript

#Yarn
yarn add @use-gesture/vanilla

#NPM
npm install @use-gesture/vanilla

Full documentation website

Simple example

React 
import { useSpring, animated } from '@react-spring/web'
import { useDrag } from '@use-gesture/react'

function Example() {
  const [{ x, y }, api] = useSpring(() => ({ x: 0, y: 0 }))

  // Set the drag hook and define component movement based on gesture data.
  const bind = useDrag(({ down, movement: [mx, my] }) => {
    api.start({ x: down ? mx : 0, y: down ? my : 0 })
  })

  // Bind it to a component.
  return <animated.div {...bind()} style={{ x, y, touchAction: 'none' }} />
}
Vanilla javascript 
<!-- index.html -->
<div id="drag" />

// script.js
const el = document.getElementById('drag')
const gesture = new DragGesture(el, ({ active, movement: [mx, my] }) => {
  setActive(active)
  anime({
    targets: el,
    translateX: active ? mx : 0,
    translateY: active ? my : 0,
    duration: active ? 0 : 1000
  })
})

// when you want to remove the listener
gesture.destroy()

The example above makes a div draggable so that it follows your mouse on drag, and returns to its initial position on release.

Make sure you always set touchAction on a draggable element to prevent glitches with the browser native scrolling on touch devices.

Available hooks

@use-gesture/react exports several hooks that can handle different gestures:

HookDescription
useDragHandles the drag gesture
useMoveHandles mouse move events
useHoverHandles mouse enter and mouse leave events
useScrollHandles scroll events
useWheelHandles wheel events
usePinchHandles the pinch gesture
useGestureHandles multiple gestures in one hook

More on the full documentation website...

