@use-gesture is a library that lets you bind richer mouse and touch events to any component or view. With the data you receive, it becomes trivial to set up gestures, and often takes no more than a few lines of code.
You can use it stand-alone, but to make the most of it you should combine it with an animation library like react-spring, though you can most certainly use any other.
The demos are real click them!
#Yarn
yarn add @use-gesture/react
#NPM
npm install @use-gesture/react
#Yarn
yarn add @use-gesture/vanilla
#NPM
npm install @use-gesture/vanilla
import { useSpring, animated } from '@react-spring/web'
import { useDrag } from '@use-gesture/react'
function Example() {
const [{ x, y }, api] = useSpring(() => ({ x: 0, y: 0 }))
// Set the drag hook and define component movement based on gesture data.
const bind = useDrag(({ down, movement: [mx, my] }) => {
api.start({ x: down ? mx : 0, y: down ? my : 0 })
})
// Bind it to a component.
return <animated.div {...bind()} style={{ x, y, touchAction: 'none' }} />
}
<!-- index.html -->
<div id="drag" />
// script.js
const el = document.getElementById('drag')
const gesture = new DragGesture(el, ({ active, movement: [mx, my] }) => {
setActive(active)
anime({
targets: el,
translateX: active ? mx : 0,
translateY: active ? my : 0,
duration: active ? 0 : 1000
})
})
// when you want to remove the listener
gesture.destroy()
The example above makes a
div draggable so that it follows your mouse on drag, and returns to its initial position on release.
Make sure you always set
touchAction on a draggable element to prevent glitches with the browser native scrolling on touch devices.
@use-gesture/react exports several hooks that can handle different gestures:
|Hook
|Description
useDrag
|Handles the drag gesture
useMove
|Handles mouse move events
useHover
|Handles mouse enter and mouse leave events
useScroll
|Handles scroll events
useWheel
|Handles wheel events
usePinch
|Handles the pinch gesture
useGesture
|Handles multiple gestures in one hook