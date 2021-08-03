openbase logo
@use-expo/sensors

by Cedric van Putten
2.0.0 (see all)

Complementary hooks for Expo

13

GitHub Stars

270

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

expo hooks

Complementary hooks for Expo

contributors builds demo

Application

Battery

Brightness

Font

Permissions

Screen Orientation

Sensors

Store Review

WebBrowser

Usage

You can import these hooks by installing the @use-expo/<group> packages.

import { useBrightness } from '@use-expo/brightness';
import { usePermissions } from '@use-expo/permissions';

Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification (emoji key). Contributions of any kind welcome!


Cedric van Putten
💻 📖 💡
Evan Bacon
💻 📖
Robbie op de Weegh
💻 📖
Jakub Biesiada
🐛 💻

with :heart: byCedric

