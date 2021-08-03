useApplicationInstallTime — get the time the app was installed on the device
useApplicationAndroidInstallReferrer — get the referrer URL of the installed app
useApplicationAndroidLastUpdateTime — get the time the app was last updated via the Google Play Store
useApplicationIosIdForVendor — get the referrer URL of the installed app
useBattery — get the battery level, state and power mode
useBatteryLevel — get or track the battery level or percentage remaining
useBatteryLowPowerMode — get or track the battery low power mode
useBatteryState — get or track the battery (charging) state
useBrightness — change or track the screen brightness
useSystemBrightness — change or track the system screen brightness
useSystemBrightnessMode — change or track the system brightness mode
useFonts — load a map of fonts
usePermissions — get or ask permissions
useScreenOrientation — track changes in screen orientation
useScreenOrientationLock — lock the screen to an orientation
useScreenOrientationPlatformLock — lock multiple platforms to an orientation
useAccelerometer — track changes in acceleration
useBarometer — track changes in air pressure
useDeviceMotion — track device motion and orientation
useGyroscope — track changes in rotation
useMagnetometer — track changes in the magnetic field
useMagnetometerUncalibrated — track changes in the magnetic field using raw data
usePedometer — track user step count
usePedometerHistory — get historical step count between two dates
useStoreReviewHasAction — determines if the store review can perform any action
useStoreReviewIsAvailable — determines if the platform has the capabilities to use request review
useStoreReviewRequest — request a store review if available
useBrowsers — Get a list of Android browsers
useWarmBrowser — Warm up and cool down and android browser
You can import these hooks by installing the
@use-expo/<group> packages.
import { useBrightness } from '@use-expo/brightness';
import { usePermissions } from '@use-expo/permissions';
