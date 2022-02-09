



A highly customisable and versatile GraphQL client









✨ Features

📦 One package to get a working GraphQL client in React, Preact, and Svelte

⚙️ Fully customisable behaviour via "exchanges"

🗂 Logical but simple default behaviour and document caching

🌱 Normalized caching via @urql/exchange-graphcache

🔬 Easy debugging with the urql devtools browser extensions

urql is a GraphQL client that exposes a set of helpers for several frameworks. It's built to be highly customisable and versatile so you can take it from getting started with your first GraphQL project all the way to building complex apps and experimenting with GraphQL clients.

While GraphQL is an elegant protocol and schema language, client libraries today typically come with large API footprints. We aim to create something more lightweight instead.

Installation

yarn add urql graphql npm install --save urql graphql

The documentation contains everything you need to know about urql , and contains several sections in order of importance when you first get started:

Basics — contains the "Getting Started" guide and all you need to know when first using urql .

Architecture — explains how urql functions and is built.

Advanced — covers more uncommon use-cases and things you don't immediately need when getting started.

Graphcache — documents "Normalized Caching" support which enables more complex apps and use-cases.

API — the API documentation for each individual package.

You can find the raw markdown files inside this repository's docs folder.

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue work on this project for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.