@urql/devtools

by FormidableLabs
2.0.3 (see all)

The exchange for usage with Urql Devtools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.1K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

logo

Urql Devtools Exchange

The official devtools exchange for use with the Urql Devtools browser extension

CircleCI Build Status NPM Release Spectrum badge Licence MIT

About

A first-party exchange for urql which interfaces with the Urql Devtools browser extension.

Usage

Install this package

# npm
npm i @urql/devtools

# yarn
yarn add @urql/devtools

Add the exchange to your urql client

import { createClient, defaultExchanges } from 'urql';
import { devtoolsExchange } from '@urql/devtools';

const client = createClient({
  url: 'http://localhost:3001/graphql',
  exchanges: [devtoolsExchange, ...defaultExchanges],
});

Note: we recommended putting this exchange before all other exchanges (as demonstrated above)

Contributing

Have experience working with devtools extensions or want to get involved? Check out our contributing docs to get started.

