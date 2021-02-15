The official devtools exchange for use with the Urql Devtools browser extension
A first-party exchange for urql which interfaces with the Urql Devtools browser extension.
Install this package
# npm
npm i @urql/devtools
# yarn
yarn add @urql/devtools
Add the exchange to your
urql client
import { createClient, defaultExchanges } from 'urql';
import { devtoolsExchange } from '@urql/devtools';
const client = createClient({
url: 'http://localhost:3001/graphql',
exchanges: [devtoolsExchange, ...defaultExchanges],
});
Note: we recommended putting this exchange before all other exchanges (as demonstrated above)
Have experience working with devtools extensions or want to get involved? Check out our contributing docs to get started.