The official devtools exchange for use with the Urql Devtools browser extension

About

A first-party exchange for urql which interfaces with the Urql Devtools browser extension.

Usage

Install this package

npm i @urql/devtools yarn add @urql/devtools

Add the exchange to your urql client

import { createClient, defaultExchanges } from 'urql' ; import { devtoolsExchange } from '@urql/devtools' ; const client = createClient({ url : 'http://localhost:3001/graphql' , exchanges : [devtoolsExchange, ...defaultExchanges], });

Note: we recommended putting this exchange before all other exchanges (as demonstrated above)

Contributing

Have experience working with devtools extensions or want to get involved? Check out our contributing docs to get started.