Features

Collect all the links behind a URL.

Get HTTP status code and group (2xx, 3xx, etc) per every link.

HTML & XML (RSS/Atom/Feed/Sitemap) markup supported.

Universal UNIX interface, easy to integrate with any existence system or tooling.

Usage

as CLI

The nature of the program is to be used as CLI:

$ npx urlint

We recommend execute it using npx over install it globally to have the benefits of the latest version.

Also, the CLI supports load the configuration via:

A .urlintrc file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: .yaml/.yml/.json/.js.

file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: .yaml/.yml/.json/.js. A urlint.config.js file that exports an object.

file that exports an object. A urlint key in your package.json file.

See options to know what kind of settings can be place there.

as Node.js module

Alternatively you can use it from Node.js.

See @urlint/core to know more.

License

urlint © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.