The nature of the program is to be used as CLI:
$ npx urlint
We recommend execute it using
npx over install it globally to have the benefits of the latest version.
Also, the CLI supports load the configuration via:
.urlintrc file, written in YAML or JSON, with optional extensions: .yaml/.yml/.json/.js.
urlint.config.js file that exports an object.
urlint key in your package.json file.
See options to know what kind of settings can be place there.
Alternatively you can use it from Node.js.
See
@urlint/core to know more.
urlint © Kiko Beats, released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Kiko Beats with help from contributors.
kikobeats.com · GitHub @Kiko Beats · Twitter @Kikobeats