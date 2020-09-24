openbase logo
@urbica/react-map-gl-draw

by urbica
0.3.5 (see all)

React Component for Mapbox GL Draw

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

387

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Urbica React Draw tools for Mapbox GL JS

React Component to enhance Urbica's React Map GL to use Mapbox Draw tools.

Mapbox Draw tools adds support for drawing and editing features on mapbox-gl.js maps.

Installation

npm i mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw @urbica/react-map-gl @urbica/react-map-gl-draw

Examples

You can see examples & documentation here.

Development

Install dependencies

npm install

Then start react-styleguidist by running

MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=<TOKEN> npm start

where <TOKEN> is a valid Mapbox access token or you can add it to .env 

cp example.env .env

and start react-styleguidist by running

npm start

