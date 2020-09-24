React Component to enhance Urbica's React Map GL to use Mapbox Draw tools.
Mapbox Draw tools adds support for drawing and editing features on mapbox-gl.js maps.
npm i mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw @urbica/react-map-gl @urbica/react-map-gl-draw
You can see examples & documentation here.
Install dependencies
npm install
Then start
react-styleguidist by running
MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=<TOKEN> npm start
where
<TOKEN> is a valid Mapbox access token or you can add it to
.env
cp example.env .env
and start
react-styleguidist by running
npm start