React Component to enhance Urbica's React Map GL to use Mapbox Draw tools.

Mapbox Draw tools adds support for drawing and editing features on mapbox-gl.js maps.

Installation

npm i mapbox-gl @ mapbox / mapbox - gl - draw @urbica/react-map-gl @urbica/react-map-gl-draw

Examples

You can see examples & documentation here.

Development

Install dependencies

npm install

Then start react-styleguidist by running

MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN =<TOKEN> npm start

where <TOKEN> is a valid Mapbox access token or you can add it to .env

cp example .env .env

and start react-styleguidist by running