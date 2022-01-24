Urbica React Mapbox GL JS

React Component Library for Mapbox GL JS. Mapbox GL JS is a JavaScript library that renders interactive maps from vector tiles and Mapbox styles using WebGL. This project is intended to be as close as possible to the Mapbox GL JS API.

This project is heavily inspired by uber/react-map-gl.

Installation

npm install --save mapbox-gl @urbica/react-map-gl

...or if you are using yarn:

yarn add mapbox-gl @urbica/react-map-gl

Optional Dependencies

If you want to use the LanguageControl :

npm install --save @mapbox/mapbox-gl-language

...or if you are using yarn:

yarn add @mapbox/mapbox-gl-language

Components

Usage

To use any of Mapbox’s tools, APIs, or SDKs, you’ll need a Mapbox access token. Mapbox uses access tokens to associate requests to API resources with your account. You can find all your access tokens, create new ones, or delete existing ones on your API access tokens page.

See Documentation for more examples.

Static Map

By default, MapGL component renders in a static mode. That means that the user cannot interact with the map.

import React from 'react' ; import MapGL from '@urbica/react-map-gl' ; import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ; < MapGL style = {{ width: ' 100 %', height: ' 400px ' }} mapStyle = 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9' accessToken = {MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN} latitude = {37.78} longitude = {-122.41} zoom = {11} /> ;

Interactive Map

In most cases, you will want the user to interact with the map. To do this, you need to provide onViewportChange handler, that will update map viewport state.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import MapGL from '@urbica/react-map-gl' ; import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ; const [viewport, setViewport] = useState({ latitude : 37.78 , longitude : -122.41 , zoom : 11 }); < MapGL style = {{ width: ' 100 %', height: ' 400px ' }} mapStyle = 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9' accessToken = {MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN} latitude = {viewport.latitude} longitude = {viewport.longitude} zoom = {viewport.zoom} onViewportChange = {setViewport} /> ;

MapGL with Source and Layer

Sources specify the geographic features to be rendered on the map.

Layers specify the Sources styles. The type of layer is specified by the "type" property, and must be one of background , fill , line , symbol , raster , circle , fill-extrusion , heatmap , hillshade .

Except for layers of the background type, each layer needs to refer to a source. Layers take the data that they get from a source, optionally filter features, and then define how those features are styled.

import React from 'react' ; import MapGL, { Source, Layer } from '@urbica/react-map-gl' ; import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ; <MapGL style={{ width: '100%', height: '400px' }} mapStyle='mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9' accessToken={MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN} > <Source id='contours' type='vector' url='mapbox://mapbox.mapbox-terrain-v2' /> <Layer id='contours' type='line' source='contours' source-layer='contour' paint={{ 'line-color': '#877b59', 'line-width': 1 }} /> </MapGL>;

MapGL with GeoJSON Source

To draw a GeoJSON on a map, add Source with the type property set to geojson and data property set to a URL or inline GeoJSON.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import MapGL, { Source, Layer } from '@urbica/react-map-gl' ; import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ; const [viewport, setViewport] = useState({ latitude : 37.830348 , longitude : -122.486052 , zoom : 15 }); const data = { type : 'Feature' , geometry : { type : 'LineString' , coordinates : [ [ -122.48369693756104 , 37.83381888486939 ], [ -122.48348236083984 , 37.83317489144141 ], [ -122.48339653015138 , 37.83270036637107 ], [ -122.48356819152832 , 37.832056363179625 ], [ -122.48404026031496 , 37.83114119107971 ], [ -122.48404026031496 , 37.83049717427869 ], [ -122.48348236083984 , 37.829920943955045 ], [ -122.48356819152832 , 37.82954808664175 ], [ -122.48507022857666 , 37.82944639795659 ], [ -122.48610019683838 , 37.82880236636284 ], [ -122.48695850372314 , 37.82931081282506 ], [ -122.48700141906738 , 37.83080223556934 ], [ -122.48751640319824 , 37.83168351665737 ], [ -122.48803138732912 , 37.832158048267786 ], [ -122.48888969421387 , 37.83297152392784 ], [ -122.48987674713133 , 37.83263257682617 ], [ -122.49043464660643 , 37.832937629287755 ], [ -122.49125003814696 , 37.832429207817725 ], [ -122.49163627624512 , 37.832564787218985 ], [ -122.49223709106445 , 37.83337825839438 ], [ -122.49378204345702 , 37.83368330777276 ] ] } }; <MapGL style={{ width: '100%', height: '400px' }} mapStyle='mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9' accessToken={MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN} onViewportChange={setViewport} {...viewport} > <Source id='route' type='geojson' data={data} /> <Layer id='route' type='line' source='route' layout={{ 'line-join': 'round', 'line-cap': 'round' }} paint={{ 'line-color': '#888', 'line-width': 8 }} /> </MapGL>;

Custom Layers support

Custom layers allow a user to render directly into the map's GL context using the map's camera.

Here is an Uber deck.gl usage example.

import React from 'react' ; import MapGL, { CustomLayer } from '@urbica/react-map-gl' ; import { MapboxLayer } from '@deck.gl/mapbox' ; import { ScatterplotLayer } from '@deck.gl/layers' ; import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ; const myDeckLayer = new MapboxLayer({ id : 'my-scatterplot' , type : ScatterplotLayer, data : [{ position : [ -74.5 , 40 ], size : 1000 }], getPosition : ( d ) => d.position, getRadius : ( d ) => d.size, getColor : [ 255 , 0 , 0 ] }); < MapGL style = {{ width: ' 100 %', height: ' 400px ' }} mapStyle = 'mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9' accessToken = {MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN} latitude = {40} longitude = {-74.5} zoom = {9} > < CustomLayer layer = {myDeckLayer} /> </ MapGL > ;

Documentation

Check out documentation website.

Changelog

Check out CHANGELOG.md and releases page.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Contributing

Clone and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/urbica/react-map-gl.git cd react-map-gl npm install

Start react-styleguidist server

MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=<TOKEN> npm start

where <TOKEN> is a valid Mapbox access token.

Run tests with

npm test

Team