@urbica/react-map-gl

by urbica
1.14.4

React Component Library for Mapbox GL JS

Readme

Urbica React Mapbox GL JS

Node CI codecov npm npm npm bundle size (scoped)

React Component Library for Mapbox GL JS. Mapbox GL JS is a JavaScript library that renders interactive maps from vector tiles and Mapbox styles using WebGL. This project is intended to be as close as possible to the Mapbox GL JS API.

This project is heavily inspired by uber/react-map-gl.

Gallery

Installation

npm install --save mapbox-gl @urbica/react-map-gl

...or if you are using yarn:

yarn add mapbox-gl @urbica/react-map-gl

Optional Dependencies

If you want to use the LanguageControl:

npm install --save @mapbox/mapbox-gl-language

...or if you are using yarn:

yarn add @mapbox/mapbox-gl-language

Components

ComponentDescription
MapGLRepresents map on the page
MapContextReact Context API for the map instance
SourceSources specify the geographic features to be rendered on the map
LayerLayers specify the Sources style
FilterSet filter to existing layer
CustomLayerAllow a user to render directly into the map's GL context
ImageAdds an image to the map style
PopupReact Component for Mapbox GL JS Popup
MarkerReact Component for Mapbox GL JS Marker
FeatureStateSets the state of a geographic feature rendered on the map
AttributionControlRepresents the map's attribution information
LanguageControlAdds support for switching the language of the map style
FullscreenControlContains a button for toggling the map in and out of fullscreen mode
GeolocateControlGeolocate the user and then track their current location on the map
NavigationControlContains zoom buttons and a compass
ScaleControlDisplays the ratio of a distance on the map to the corresponding distance on the ground
ClusterCluster Markers with supercluster
DrawSupport for drawing and editing features

Usage

To use any of Mapbox’s tools, APIs, or SDKs, you’ll need a Mapbox access token. Mapbox uses access tokens to associate requests to API resources with your account. You can find all your access tokens, create new ones, or delete existing ones on your API access tokens page.

See Documentation for more examples.

Static Map

By default, MapGL component renders in a static mode. That means that the user cannot interact with the map.

import React from 'react';
import MapGL from '@urbica/react-map-gl';
import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css';

<MapGL
  style={{ width: '100%', height: '400px' }}
  mapStyle='mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9'
  accessToken={MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN}
  latitude={37.78}
  longitude={-122.41}
  zoom={11}
/>;

Interactive Map

In most cases, you will want the user to interact with the map. To do this, you need to provide onViewportChange handler, that will update map viewport state.

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import MapGL from '@urbica/react-map-gl';
import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css';

const [viewport, setViewport] = useState({
  latitude: 37.78,
  longitude: -122.41,
  zoom: 11
});

<MapGL
  style={{ width: '100%', height: '400px' }}
  mapStyle='mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9'
  accessToken={MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN}
  latitude={viewport.latitude}
  longitude={viewport.longitude}
  zoom={viewport.zoom}
  onViewportChange={setViewport}
/>;

MapGL with Source and Layer

Sources specify the geographic features to be rendered on the map.

Layers specify the Sources styles. The type of layer is specified by the "type" property, and must be one of background, fill, line, symbol, raster, circle, fill-extrusion, heatmap, hillshade.

Except for layers of the background type, each layer needs to refer to a source. Layers take the data that they get from a source, optionally filter features, and then define how those features are styled.

import React from 'react';
import MapGL, { Source, Layer } from '@urbica/react-map-gl';
import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css';

<MapGL
  style={{ width: '100%', height: '400px' }}
  mapStyle='mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9'
  accessToken={MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN}
>
  <Source id='contours' type='vector' url='mapbox://mapbox.mapbox-terrain-v2' />
  <Layer
    id='contours'
    type='line'
    source='contours'
    source-layer='contour'
    paint={{
      'line-color': '#877b59',
      'line-width': 1
    }}
  />
</MapGL>;

MapGL with GeoJSON Source

To draw a GeoJSON on a map, add Source with the type property set to geojson and data property set to a URL or inline GeoJSON.

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import MapGL, { Source, Layer } from '@urbica/react-map-gl';
import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css';

const [viewport, setViewport] = useState({
  latitude: 37.830348,
  longitude: -122.486052,
  zoom: 15
});

const data = {
  type: 'Feature',
  geometry: {
    type: 'LineString',
    coordinates: [
      [-122.48369693756104, 37.83381888486939],
      [-122.48348236083984, 37.83317489144141],
      [-122.48339653015138, 37.83270036637107],
      [-122.48356819152832, 37.832056363179625],
      [-122.48404026031496, 37.83114119107971],
      [-122.48404026031496, 37.83049717427869],
      [-122.48348236083984, 37.829920943955045],
      [-122.48356819152832, 37.82954808664175],
      [-122.48507022857666, 37.82944639795659],
      [-122.48610019683838, 37.82880236636284],
      [-122.48695850372314, 37.82931081282506],
      [-122.48700141906738, 37.83080223556934],
      [-122.48751640319824, 37.83168351665737],
      [-122.48803138732912, 37.832158048267786],
      [-122.48888969421387, 37.83297152392784],
      [-122.48987674713133, 37.83263257682617],
      [-122.49043464660643, 37.832937629287755],
      [-122.49125003814696, 37.832429207817725],
      [-122.49163627624512, 37.832564787218985],
      [-122.49223709106445, 37.83337825839438],
      [-122.49378204345702, 37.83368330777276]
    ]
  }
};

<MapGL
  style={{ width: '100%', height: '400px' }}
  mapStyle='mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9'
  accessToken={MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN}
  onViewportChange={setViewport}
  {...viewport}
>
  <Source id='route' type='geojson' data={data} />
  <Layer
    id='route'
    type='line'
    source='route'
    layout={{
      'line-join': 'round',
      'line-cap': 'round'
    }}
    paint={{
      'line-color': '#888',
      'line-width': 8
    }}
  />
</MapGL>;

Custom Layers support

Custom layers allow a user to render directly into the map's GL context using the map's camera.

Here is an Uber deck.gl usage example.

import React from 'react';
import MapGL, { CustomLayer } from '@urbica/react-map-gl';
import { MapboxLayer } from '@deck.gl/mapbox';
import { ScatterplotLayer } from '@deck.gl/layers';
import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css';

const myDeckLayer = new MapboxLayer({
  id: 'my-scatterplot',
  type: ScatterplotLayer,
  data: [{ position: [-74.5, 40], size: 1000 }],
  getPosition: (d) => d.position,
  getRadius: (d) => d.size,
  getColor: [255, 0, 0]
});

<MapGL
  style={{ width: '100%', height: '400px' }}
  mapStyle='mapbox://styles/mapbox/light-v9'
  accessToken={MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN}
  latitude={40}
  longitude={-74.5}
  zoom={9}
>
  <CustomLayer layer={myDeckLayer} />
</MapGL>;

Documentation

Check out documentation website.

Changelog

Check out CHANGELOG.md and releases page.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

Contributing

Clone and install dependencies

git clone https://github.com/urbica/react-map-gl.git
cd react-map-gl
npm install

Start react-styleguidist server

MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN=<TOKEN> npm start

where <TOKEN> is a valid Mapbox access token.

Run tests with

npm test

Team

Stepan KuzminArtem BoyurAndrey Bakhvalov
Stepan KuzminArtem BoyurAndrey Bakhvalov

