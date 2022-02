Urban Bot

The universal chatbot library based on React.

You don't need to know any messenger API, just write simple react components. Multiplatform. Write once, launch any messenger.

Platforms we are supporting

Tutorials

Installation

Please use our zero configuration starter.

typescript

npx create-urban-bot my-app

javascript

Or install manually:

npm i react @urban-bot/core @urban-bot/telegram @urban-bot/facebook ...

Example