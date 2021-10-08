This project provides a set of resources of Upwork API from http://developers.upwork.com based on OAuth 1.0a.
These are the supported API resources:
Copyright 2015 Upwork Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
node-upwork is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.
The usage of this API is ruled by the Terms of Use at:
https://developers.upwork.com/api-tos.html
To integrate this library you need to have:
In addition to this, a full example is available in the
example directory.
This includes
example.js that gets an access token and requests the data
for applications that are not web-based.
It also describes how to use your own client together with this Upwork library.
To install the library please run the following command:
$ npm install upwork-api
Before you start using Upwork API, you will need to obtain your pair of API keys.
Visit the
Upwork API documentation Center <https://developers.upwork.com/#authentication_oauth-10>_
for full details.
example/example.js to
myapp.js
myapp.js and type the consumerKey and consumerSecret that you previously got from the API Center.
That's all. Run your app as
node myapp.js and have fun.
Please use YUIDoc to build the local copy of the documentation or use http://upwork.github.io/node-upwork/.