This repository contains Upptime's GitHub Action.
To get started, visit upptime/upptime →
This repository is for Upptime's GitHub Action. We love contributions, so please read our Contributing Guidelines and Code of Conduct and open an issue or make a pull request!
We use the upptime/upptime repository for issues for all projects, including this one. If you found a bug or have a feature request, open an issue in the Upptime repository and add the label "action".
When you use Upptime, we automatically add the required workflows. If you want to manually use this package, you can use
npx:
Generate the
README.md summary file:
npx @upptime/uptime-monitor summary
Make network requests to get the response time and commit them to git history:
npx @upptime/uptime-monitor response-time
Generate the static status website, powered by upptime/status-page:
npx @upptime/uptime-monitor site
Generate response time graphs, powered by upptime/graphs:
npx @upptime/uptime-monitor graphs
Check uptime, but don't make git commits with network requests:
npx @upptime/uptime-monitor
An open source project by Koj.
Furnish your home in style, for as low as CHF175/month →
This is last thing you need to automate whatever you want with Github Actions and monitor it's state. Very easy and it's free. Very good solution!