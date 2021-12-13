⬆️📈 Upptime Uptime Monitor

This repository contains Upptime's GitHub Action.

To get started, visit upptime/upptime →

🎁 Contributing

This repository is for Upptime's GitHub Action. We love contributions, so please read our Contributing Guidelines and Code of Conduct and open an issue or make a pull request!

Issues

We use the upptime/upptime repository for issues for all projects, including this one. If you found a bug or have a feature request, open an issue in the Upptime repository and add the label "action".

💻 Usage

When you use Upptime, we automatically add the required workflows. If you want to manually use this package, you can use npx :

Generate the README.md summary file:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor summary

Make network requests to get the response time and commit them to git history:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor response-time

Generate the static status website, powered by upptime/status-page:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor site

Generate response time graphs, powered by upptime/graphs:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor graphs

Check uptime, but don't make git commits with network requests:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor

📄 License

MIT © Koj