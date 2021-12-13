openbase logo
@upptime/uptime-monitor

by upptime
1.26.4

⬆️📈 Uptime monitor powered by GitHub Actions

Readme

⬆️📈 Upptime Uptime Monitor

This repository contains Upptime's GitHub Action.

To get started, visit upptime/upptime →

Build CI Release CI

🎁 Contributing

This repository is for Upptime's GitHub Action. We love contributions, so please read our Contributing Guidelines and Code of Conduct and open an issue or make a pull request!

Issues

We use the upptime/upptime repository for issues for all projects, including this one. If you found a bug or have a feature request, open an issue in the Upptime repository and add the label "action".

💻 Usage

When you use Upptime, we automatically add the required workflows. If you want to manually use this package, you can use npx:

Generate the README.md summary file:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor summary

Make network requests to get the response time and commit them to git history:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor response-time

Generate the static status website, powered by upptime/status-page:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor site

Generate response time graphs, powered by upptime/graphs:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor graphs

Check uptime, but don't make git commits with network requests:

npx @upptime/uptime-monitor

📄 License

MIT © Koj

Koj

An open source project by Koj.
Furnish your home in style, for as low as CHF175/month →

100
DmitriySaint-Petersburg, Russia34 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Highly Customizable

This is last thing you need to automate whatever you want with Github Actions and monitor it's state. Very easy and it's free. Very good solution!

0

