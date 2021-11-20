This repository contains the web app for Upptime's status page website. It's written in Svelte and a sample website is published at https://demo.upptime.js.org/.
To get started, visit upptime/upptime →
|Status
|Build
|Health
|PRs
This repository is for Upptime's embeddable web app. We love contributions, so please read our Contributing Guidelines and Code of Conduct and open an issue or make a pull request!
We use the upptime/upptime repository for issues for all projects, including this one. If you found a bug or have a feature request, open an issue in the Upptime repository and add the label "static-site".
When you use Upptime, we automatically generate a static status website and push it to the
gh-pages branch. You don't have to manually manage any code from this repository.
When building locally, you can start a server:
npm run dev
Currently, the
.upptimerc.yml configuration file is required one directly above the project root.
An open source project by Koj.
