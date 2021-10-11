⬆️📊 Upptime Graphs

This repository contains the package that generates response time graph images.

To get started, visit upptime/upptime →

Status Build Health PRs

🎁 Contributing

This repository is for Upptime's Graphs package. We love contributions, so please read our Contributing Guidelines and Code of Conduct and open an issue or make a pull request!

Issues

We use the upptime/upptime repository for issues for all projects, including this one. If you found a bug or have a feature request, open an issue in the Upptime repository and add the label "graphs".

💻 Usage

When you use Upptime, we automatically add the required workflows.

📄 License

MIT © Koj