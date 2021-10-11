openbase logo
@upptime/graphs

by upptime
1.2.18 (see all)

⬆️📊 Generate response time chart images in Upptime

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.7K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

⬆️📊 Upptime Graphs

This repository contains the package that generates response time graph images.

To get started, visit upptime/upptime →

Status
BuildNode CI Dependencies GitHub release (latest by date) Snyk Vulnerabilities for GitHub Repo
HealthLicense CI CLA Assistant Pull Request Labeler
PRsFeature Branch Pull Request Hotfix Branch Pull Request Merge PRs

🎁 Contributing

This repository is for Upptime's Graphs package. We love contributions, so please read our Contributing Guidelines and Code of Conduct and open an issue or make a pull request!

Issues

We use the upptime/upptime repository for issues for all projects, including this one. If you found a bug or have a feature request, open an issue in the Upptime repository and add the label "graphs".

💻 Usage

When you use Upptime, we automatically add the required workflows.

📄 License

MIT © Koj

Koj

An open source project by Koj.
