This is an Uploadcare Upload API wrapper to work with Node.js and browser.
npm install @uploadcare/upload-client
To access the High-Level API, you need to create an instance of
UploadClient
providing the necessary settings. Specifying
YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY is mandatory: it
points to the specific Uploadcare project:
import { UploadClient } from '@uploadcare/upload-client'
const client = new UploadClient({ publicKey: 'YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY' })
Once the UploadClient instance is created, you can start using the wrapper to upload files from binary data:
client
.uploadFile(fileData)
.then(file => console.log(file.uuid))
Another option is uploading files from URL, via the
uploadFile method:
const fileURL = 'https://example.com/file.jpg'
client
.uploadFile(fileURL)
.then(file => console.log(file.uuid))
You can also use the
uploadFile method to get previously uploaded files via
their UUIDs:
const fileUUID = 'edfdf045-34c0-4087-bbdd-e3834921f890'
client
.uploadFile(fileUUID)
.then(file => console.log(file.uuid))
You can track uploading progress:
const fileUUID = 'edfdf045-34c0-4087-bbdd-e3834921f890'
const onProgress = ({ value }) => {
console.log(value)
}
client
.uploadFile(fileUUID, { onProgress })
.then(file => console.log(file.uuid))
You can cancel file uploading and track this event:
const fileUUID = 'edfdf045-34c0-4087-bbdd-e3834921f890'
const abortController = new AbortController()
client
.uploadFile(fileUUID, { signal: abortController })
.then(file => console.log(file.uuid))
.catch(error => {
if (error.isCancel) {
console.log(`File uploading was canceled.`)
}
})
// Cancel uploading
abortController.abort()
List of all available
UploadClient API methods:
interface UploadClient {
updateSettings(newSettings: Settings = {}): void
getSettings(): Settings
base(
file: NodeFile | BrowserFile,
options: BaseOptions
): Promise<BaseResponse>
info(uuid: Uuid, options: InfoOptions): Promise<FileInfo>
fromUrl(sourceUrl: Url, options: FromUrlOptions): Promise<FromUrlResponse>
fromUrlStatus(
token: Token,
options: FromUrlStatusOptions
): Promise<FromUrlStatusResponse>
group(uuids: Uuid[], options: GroupOptions): Promise<GroupInfo>
groupInfo(id: GroupId, options: GroupInfoOptions): Promise<GroupInfo>
multipartStart(
size: number,
options: MultipartStartOptions
): Promise<MultipartStartResponse>
multipartUpload(
part: Buffer | Blob,
url: MultipartPart,
options: MultipartUploadOptions
): Promise<MultipartUploadResponse>
multipartComplete(
uuid: Uuid,
options: MultipartCompleteOptions
): Promise<FileInfo>
uploadFile(
data: NodeFile | BrowserFile | Url | Uuid,
options: FileFromOptions
): Promise<UploadcareFile>
uploadFileGroup(
data: (NodeFile | BrowserFile)[] | Url[] | Uuid[],
options: FileFromOptions & GroupFromOptions
): Promise<UploadcareGroup>
}
You can import only needed methods directly, without
UploadClient wrapper:
import {
uploadFile,
uploadFromUrl,
uploadBase,
uploadFromUploaded,
uploadMultipart,
uploadFileGroup
} from '@uploadcare/upload-client'
Also, you can use low-level wrappers to call the API endpoints directly:
import { base, AbortController } from '@uploadcare/upload-client'
const onProgress = ({ value }) => console.log(value)
const abortController = new AbortController()
base(fileData, { onProgress, signal: abortController }) // fileData must be `Blob` or `File` or `Buffer`
.then(data => console.log(data.file))
.catch(error => {
if (error.isCancel) {
console.log(`File uploading was canceled.`)
}
})
// Also you can cancel upload:
abortController.abort()
List of all available API methods:
base(
file: NodeFile | BrowserFile,
options: BaseOptions
): Promise<BaseResponse>
info(uuid: Uuid, options: InfoOptions): Promise<FileInfo>
fromUrl(sourceUrl: Url, options: FromUrlOptions): Promise<FromUrlResponse>
fromUrlStatus(
token: Token,
options: FromUrlStatusOptions
): Promise<FromUrlStatusResponse>
group(uuids: Uuid[], options: GroupOptions): Promise<GroupInfo>
groupInfo(id: GroupId, options: GroupInfoOptions): Promise<GroupInfo>
multipartStart(
size: number,
options: MultipartStartOptions
): Promise<MultipartStartResponse>
multipartUpload(
part: Buffer | Blob,
url: MultipartPart,
options: MultipartUploadOptions
): Promise<MultipartUploadResponse>
multipartComplete(
uuid: Uuid,
options: MultipartCompleteOptions
): Promise<FileInfo>
multipart(
file: File | Buffer | Blob,
options: MultipartOptions
): Promise<FileInfo>
publicKey: string
The main use of a
publicKey is to identify a target project for your uploads.
It is required when using Upload API.
baseCDN: string
Defines your schema and CDN domain. Can be changed to one of the predefined
values (
https://ucarecdn.com/) or your custom CNAME.
Defaults to
https://ucarecdn.com/.
baseURL: string
API base URL.
Defaults to
https://upload.uploadcare.com
fileName: string
You can specify an original filename.
Defaults to
original.
store: boolean
Forces files uploaded with
UploadClient to be stored or not. For instance,
you might want to turn this off when automatic file storing is enabled in your
project, but you do not want to store files uploaded with a particular instance.
secureSignature: string
In case you enable signed uploads for your project, you’d need to provide
the client with
secureSignature and
secureExpire params.
The
secureSignature is an MD5 hex-encoded hash from a concatenation
of
API secret key and
secureExpire.
secureExpire: string
Stands for the Unix time to which the signature is valid, e.g.,
1454902434.
userAgent: string | CustomUserAgentFn
type CustomUserAgentOptions = {
publicKey: string
libraryName: string
libraryVersion: string
languageName: string
integration?: string
}
type CustomUserAgentFn = (options: CustomUserAgentOptions) => string
X-UC-User-Agent header value.
Defaults to
UploadcareUploadClient/${version}/${publicKey} (JavaScript; ${integration})
integration: string
Integration value passed to the
X-UC-User-Agent header.
May be overrided with the custom user agent string or function.
checkForUrlDuplicates: boolean
Runs the duplicate check and provides the immediate-download behavior.
saveUrlForRecurrentUploads: boolean
Provides the save/update URL behavior. The parameter can be used if you believe
that the
sourceUrl will be used more than once. Using the parameter also
updates an existing reference with a new
sourceUrl content.
source: string
Defines the upload source to use, can be set to local, url, etc.
jsonpCallback: string
Sets the name of your JSONP callback function to create files group from a set of files by using their UUIDs.
maxContentLength: number
maxContentLength defines the maximum allowed size (in bytes) of the HTTP
response content.
Defaults to
52428800 bytes (50 MB).
retryThrottledRequestMaxTimes: number
Sets the maximum number of attempts to retry throttled requests.
Defaults to
1.
multipartChunkSize: number
This option is only applicable when handling local files. Sets the multipart chunk size.
Defaults to
5242880 bytes (5 MB).
multipartMinFileSize: number
This option is only applicable when handling local files.
Sets the multipart uploading file size threshold: larger files
will be uploaded in the Multipart mode rather than via Direct Upload.
The value is limited to the range from
10485760 (10 MB) to
104857600 (100 MB).
Defaults to
26214400 (25 MB).
multipartMinLastPartSize: number
This option is only applicable when handling local files. Set the minimum size of the last multipart part.
Defaults to
1048576 bytes (1 MB).
maxConcurrentRequests: number
Allows specifying the number of concurrent requests.
Defaults to
4.
contentType: string
This setting is needed for correct multipart uploads.
Defaults to
application/octet-stream.
npm run test
By default, tests runs with mock server, but you can run tests with production environment.
Run test on production servers:
npm run test:production
Run test with mock server (mock server starts automaticaly):
npm run test
Run mock server:
npm run mock:start
And then you can run test:
npm run test:jest
If you think you ran into something in Uploadcare libraries that might have security implications, please hit us up at bugbounty@uploadcare.com or Hackerone.
We'll contact you personally in a short time to fix an issue through co-op and prior to any public disclosure.
Issues and PRs are welcome. You can provide your feedback or drop us a support request at hello@uploadcare.com.