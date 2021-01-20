The 2.0 release moves to async/await and requires Node 8+.

All frameworks have been updated to their latest versions.

Description

This module allows you to 'wrap' your API for serverless use. No HTTP server, no ports or sockets. Just your code in the same execution pipeline you are already familiar with.

Support

Supported Frameworks

(* Experimental)

Connect

Express

Koa

Restana

Sails *

Hapi *

Fastify *

Restify *

Polka *

Loopback *

Supported Providers

AWS

Examples

Please check the examples folder!

Usage example using the Koa framework

const serverless = require ( 'serverless-http' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use( ); module .exports.handler = serverless(app); const handler = serverless(app); module .exports.handler = async (event, context) => { const result = await handler(event, context); return result; };

Other examples

json-server-less-λ - using serverless-http with json-server and serverless framework in AWS

Limitations

Your code is running in a serverless environment. You cannot rely on your server being 'up' in the sense that you can/should not use in-memory sessions, web sockets, etc. You are also subject to provider specific restrictions on request/response size, duration, etc.

Think of this as a familiar way of expressing your app logic, not trying to make serverless do something it cannot.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! Especially test scenarios for different situations and configurations.

Further Reading

Here are some more detailed examples and advanced configuration options as well as provider-specific documentation