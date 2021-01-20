The 2.0 release moves to async/await and requires Node 8+.
All frameworks have been updated to their latest versions.
This module allows you to 'wrap' your API for serverless use. No HTTP server, no ports or sockets. Just your code in the same execution pipeline you are already familiar with.
const serverless = require('serverless-http');
const Koa = require('koa'); // or any supported framework
const app = new Koa();
app.use(/* register your middleware as normal */);
// this is it!
module.exports.handler = serverless(app);
// or as a promise
const handler = serverless(app);
module.exports.handler = async (event, context) => {
// you can do other things here
const result = await handler(event, context);
// and here
return result;
};
json-server-less-λ - using serverless-http with json-server and serverless framework in AWS
Your code is running in a serverless environment. You cannot rely on your server being 'up' in the sense that you can/should not use in-memory sessions, web sockets, etc. You are also subject to provider specific restrictions on request/response size, duration, etc.
Think of this as a familiar way of expressing your app logic, not trying to make serverless do something it cannot.
Pull requests are welcome! Especially test scenarios for different situations and configurations.
Here are some more detailed examples and advanced configuration options as well as provider-specific documentation