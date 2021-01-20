openbase logo
@upload-io/serverless-http

by Doug Moscrop
2.6.4 (see all)

Use your existing middleware framework (e.g. Express, Koa) in AWS Lambda 🎉

npm
GitHub
CDN

82

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

serverless-http

Build Status

2.0

The 2.0 release moves to async/await and requires Node 8+.

All frameworks have been updated to their latest versions.

Description

This module allows you to 'wrap' your API for serverless use. No HTTP server, no ports or sockets. Just your code in the same execution pipeline you are already familiar with.

Support

Supported Frameworks

(* Experimental)

  • Connect
  • Express
  • Koa
  • Restana
  • Sails *
  • Hapi *
  • Fastify *
  • Restify *
  • Polka *
  • Loopback *

Supported Providers

  • AWS

Examples

Please check the examples folder!

Usage example using the Koa framework

const serverless = require('serverless-http');
const Koa = require('koa'); // or any supported framework

const app = new Koa();

app.use(/* register your middleware as normal */);

// this is it!
module.exports.handler = serverless(app);

// or as a promise
const handler = serverless(app);
module.exports.handler = async (event, context) => {
  // you can do other things here
  const result = await handler(event, context);
  // and here
  return result;
};

Other examples

json-server-less-λ - using serverless-http with json-server and serverless framework in AWS

Limitations

Your code is running in a serverless environment. You cannot rely on your server being 'up' in the sense that you can/should not use in-memory sessions, web sockets, etc. You are also subject to provider specific restrictions on request/response size, duration, etc.

Think of this as a familiar way of expressing your app logic, not trying to make serverless do something it cannot.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome! Especially test scenarios for different situations and configurations.

Further Reading

Here are some more detailed examples and advanced configuration options as well as provider-specific documentation

