Motivation

Almost every large SPA or project involves date and time input. Browser's native implementations of those are inconsistent and limited in functionality. Most other libraries require you to pull in heavy dependencies like jQuery, Bootstrap, and moment.js. I wanted something that was good-looking out of the box, dependency-free, powerful, and extensible.

Feature overview:

Dependency-free (no bloated bundles)

Simple, polished UX

Date + time input

Range selections

Ability to select multiple dates

Can be used as just a time picker

Display dates in a human-friendly format

Easily disable specific dates, date ranges, or any date using arbitrary logic

Week numbers

51 locales

8 colorful themes (incl. dark and material)

Numerous plugins

Libraries available for React, Angular, Vue, Ember, and more

flatpickr provides more functionality at a fraction of the size of other libraries.

Compatibility

IE9 and up, Edge, iOS Safari 6+, Chrome 8+, Firefox 6+

Install & Use

Demos and documentation: https://flatpickr.js.org

See also:

Supporting flatpickr

flatpickr will never change its license, pester users for donations, or engage in other user-hostile behavior.

Nevertheless, if you enjoyed working with this library or if its made your life easier, you can buy me a cup of coffee :)