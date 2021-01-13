openbase logo
@uphold/uphold-sdk-javascript

by uphold
2.4.0

Uphold SDK for JavaScript

Readme

Uphold SDK for JavaScript

This SDK is built on top of the Uphold API and it's designed to help developers integrate Uphold services into their applications, by making it easier for them to interact with the API in a clean and controlled manner.

It provides developers the facilities to handle authentication, requests, pagination and error handling.

Documentation

Please consult the documentation website for a more detailed specification of the SDK and its modules:

Supported platforms

This SDK can be used on both browser and Node.js environments.

There are no major dependencies other than the fact that it uses the Fetch API to perform network requests, which some browsers do not yet support.

However, you can easily cover your bases by adding a polyfill. If this is a solution you are not comfortable with then please consult the Client documentation and follow the instructions on how to override it.

Usage

In this section we feature a simple usage example:

import SDK from '@uphold/uphold-sdk-javascript';

const sdk = new SDK({
  clientId: 'foo',
  clientSecret: 'bar'
});

sdk.authorize('code')
  .then(() => sdk.getMe())
  .then(user => {
    console.log(user);
  });

Options

Below you can consult the list of available options you can pass to the SDK constructor:

KeyRequiredDefaultDescription
accessTokenKeyNouphold.access_tokenKey used to store the access_token
baseUrlNohttps://api.uphold.comUphold API's url
clientIdYesYour client id
clientSecretYesYour client secret
itemsPerPageNo10Pagination size
refreshTokenKeyNouphold.refresh_tokenKey used to store the refresh_token
versionNov0Uphold API's version

Installation

To install the SDK just type into your terminal:

$ npm install @uphold/uphold-sdk-javascript

Or, if you're using yarn:

$ yarn add @uphold/uphold-sdk-javascript

Feedback, bugs & contributions

Contributions are welcome, consult the guidelines for contributing for instructions.

License

MIT

