Generate changelog files from the project's GitHub PRs

Usage

Generate a new GitHub Personal Access Token and save it to your .zshrc.local , .bashrc.local or similar:

export GITHUB_TOKEN=<your_github_personal_access_token>

To see a list of available options, run the following command:

$ github-changelog-generator -- help Usage: github-changelog-generator [options] Run GitHub changelog generator. Options: -h, -- help output usage information -b, --base-branch <name> [optional] specify the base branch name - master by default -f, --future-release <version> [optional] specify the next release version -t, --future-release-tag <name> [optional] specify the next release tag name if it is different from the release version -l, --labels <names> [optional] labels to filter pull requests by -o, --owner <name> [optional] owner of the repository -r, --repo <name> [optional] name of the repository --rebuild rebuild the full changelog

To generate a changelog for your GitHub project, use the following command:

$ echo " $(github-changelog-generator --base-branch=<base> --future-release=<release_name> --future-release-tag=<release_tag_name> --owner=<repo_owner> --repo=<repo_name>)

$(tail -n +2 <your_changelog_file>) " > <your_changelog_file>

The --base-branch option allows you to filter the PRs by base branch. If omitted, it will default to branch master.

Example:

$ echo " $(github-changelog-generator --base-branch=production)

$(tail -n +2 CHANGELOG.md) " > CHANGELOG.md

The --future-release and --future-release-tag options are optional. If you just want to build a new changelog without a new release, you can skip those options, and github-changelog-generator will create a changelog for existing releases only. Also, if your future release tag name is the same as your future release version number, then you can skip --future-release-tag .

Example:

$ echo " $(github-changelog-generator --future-release=1.2.3 --future-release-tag=v1.2.3)

$(tail -n +2 CHANGELOG.md) " > CHANGELOG.md

The --owner and --repo options allow you to specify the owner and name of the GitHub repository, respectively. If omitted, they will default to the values found in the project's git config.

Example:

$ echo " $(github-changelog-generator --owner=uphold --repo=github-changelog-generator)

$(tail -n +2 CHANGELOG.md) " > CHANGELOG.md

The --labels option allows you to filter what pull requests are used by their labels. This is useful for repositories with more than one project, by labeling each pull request by what project they belong to, generating a changelog for each project becomes as simple as:

Example:

$ echo " $(github-changelog-generator --labels projectX,general)

$(tail -n +2 CHANGELOG.md) " > CHANGELOG.md

The --rebuild option allows you to fetch the repository's full changelog history. Starting on major version 2, the default behavior for the generator is to only create the changelog for the pull requests that come after the latest release, so this option allows for backwards compatibility.

Example:

$ github-changelog-generator --rebuild > CHANGELOG.md

Release