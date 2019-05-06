Background Info

We know that there are a ton of react UI library projects to choose from. Our hope with this one is to provide the next generation of react components that you can use to bootstrap your next project, or as a reference for building a UIKit. Read on to get started!

Main Features

React

Isolation

Statically Typed

TypeScript

Styled Components

Validation

Getting Started

Clone the Repo git clone https://github.com/Up-Group/react-controls Install Dependencies From the root of the project directory, run yarn if you have yarn installed globally. --- or --- npm install .

Styled Components

This project embraces styled-components as it's a fantastic way to style your React components.

Check the components directory for examples.

File Tree Structure

Generators

Next to come

Testing

Included is a test framework for all of your React testing needs. We are using Jest to run the test suite and generate snapshots, plus Enzyme for component introspection.

Tests should be collocated within the component they represent. Test files should be named index.test.tsx and mocks must be named myMock.mock.ts .

Deployment

Scripts

npm run setup:yarn Install the package dependencies via yarn

npm install Install dependencies (the ol' fashioned way)

npm run test Run the test suite

npm run test:watch Run the test suite in watch mode

npm run test:update Update the failing snapshot tests



Components

Containers Display Inputs

Each input component has the common props :

onChange?: (arg: _BaseType, event: any) => void : the onChange handler

value?: _BaseType : the type of value

disabled?:boolean : the disable state of the component

readonly?:boolean : the readonly state of the component

tooltip?: string | Tooltip : a tooltip explaining the usage of the component

UpCheckbox : provide a component to display a set of option with multiple choice

A checkbox option is defined as :

- name :string : the name attribute of the input DOMElement - value : any : the value of the input DOMElement - text ?:string : the text to be displayed next to the checkbox - iconName?:string : a icon within the set provided by our UI kit - onChange?:(e: any ) => void : the onChange handler - checked: boolean : the checked value of the checkbox

<UpCheckbox options={[{ text: "My Option 1" , name: "Option1" , onChange: this.onOptionChange, value: true , checked: this.state.option1 === true }, { text: "My Option 2" , name: "Option2" , onChange: this.onOptionChange, value: true , checked: this.state.option2 === true }, { text: "My Option 3" , name: "Option3" , onChange: this.onOptionChange, value: true , checked: this.state.option3 === true }]} />

UpDate : provide a component for selectin date format?:string : the format minDate?:Date : the minimal date of the date picker maxDate?:Date : the maximal date of the date picker value?:Date : in order to set the value from outside onChange?:(e:any) => void : the onChange handler



< UpLabel width = "small" inline = {true} text = "Begin date :" > < UpDate tooltip = "Start dat of ..." maxDate = {this.state.endDate} onChange = {this.onBeginDateChange} value = {this.state.beginDate} /> </ UpLabel > < UpLabel width = "small" inline = {true} text = "End date :" > < UpDate minDate = {this.state.beginDate} onChange = {this.onEndDateChange} value = {this.state.endDate} /> </ UpLabel >

UpDateTime : provide a component for selectin date and time format?:string : the format minDate?:Date : the minimal date of the date picker maxDate?:Date : the maximal date of the date picker value?:Date : in order to set the value from outside onChange?:(e:any) => void : the onChange handler tooltip?: string | Tooltip : a tooltip explaining the usage of the component



< UpLabel inline = {true} text = "Date and time :" > < UpDateTime onChange = {this.onDateTimeChange} value = {this.state.dateTime} /> </ UpLabel >

UpEmail : provide a component for specifying email with validation placeholder?: string : the placeholder string of the component height?: HeightSize : the height of the component width?: WidthSize : the width of the component maxLength?:number : the maximume length of the email onChange?:(e:any) => void : the onChange handler tooltip?: string | Tooltip : a tooltip explaining the usage of the component value?:string : in order to set the value from outside



< UpLabel inline = {true} text = "Email :" textAlign = "right" width = "small" > < UpEmail width = "xlarge" placeholder = "Enter the email used for your identification" onChange = {this.onEmailChange} value = {this.state.email} /> </ UpLabel >

UpFile

UpInput : a generic component for specifying single line text placeholder?: string : the placeholder string of the component height?: HeightSize : the height of the component width?: WidthSize : the width of the component maxLength?:number : the maximume length of the email onChange?:(e:any) => void : the onChange handler tooltip?: string | Tooltip : a tooltip explaining the usage of the component



< UpLabel text = "Confirmation code :" inline = {true} textAlign = "right" width = "small" > < UpInput width = "xlarge" placeholder = "Enter the confirmation code" validation = {[{ pattern: /^(\ d ){ 4 }$/, errorMessage: " Must contain 4 digits " }]} tooltip = "The verification code received by SMS" iconName = "ok-sign" maxLength = {4} value = {this.state.code} /> </ UpLabel >

UpNumber : provide a component for specifying number max?: number : the maximal value of the number min?: number : the minimale value of the number stepSize?:number : the step used during each incrementation/decrementation decimalPlace?:number : the place of the decimal value?:number|string : in order to set the value from outside



< UpNumber width = "xlarge" placeholder = "Enter the amount" stepSize = {10} onChange = {this.onAmountChange} decimalPlace = {2} tooltip = "The amount of ..." value = {this.state.amout} />

UpInteger : provide a UpNumber component with min value greater to 0 and decimalPlace equals to 0 max?: number : the maximal value of the number min?: number : the minimale value of the number. Invariant -> min > 0 stepSize?:number : the step used during each incrementation/decrementation value?:number|string : in order to set the value from outside



< UpLabel text = "Age :" inline = {true} textAlign = "right" width = "small" > < UpInteger width = "xlarge" placeholder = "Entrer your age" stepSize = {10} onChange = {this.onAgeChange} value = {this.state.age} /> </ UpLabel >

UpPhone : provide a component for specifying a phone number with validation placeholder?: string : the placeholder string of the component height?: HeightSize : the height of the component width?: WidthSize : the width of the component maxLength?:number : the maximume length of the email onChange?:(e:any) => void : the onChange handler tooltip?: string | Tooltip : a tooltip explaining the usage of the component value?:string : in order to set the value from outside



< UpLabel inline = {true} text = "Phone :" textAlign = "right" width = "small" > < UpPhone width = "xlarge" placeholder = "Enter your phone number" onChange = {this.onPhoneChange} value = {this.state.phone} /> </ UpLabel >

UpRadio : provide a component to display a set of option with single choice

A checkbox option is defined as :

- value : any : the value of the input DOMElement - text ?:string : the text to be displayed next to the checkbox - iconName?:string : a icon within the set provided by our UI kit - onChange?:(e: any ) => void : the onChange handler - checked: boolean : the checked value of the checkbox

<UpRadio name ="gender" value ={this.state.gender} options ={[{ text : "Female", onChange: this.onGenderChange, value : "F", checked: this.state.gender === "F" }, { text : "Male", onChange: this.onGenderChange, value : "M", checked: this.state.gender === "M" }]} />

UpSelect : provide a select component with data from array or ajax call multiple?: boolean : allow multiple selection data?: any : a array of data for initialisation of the select's options placeholder?: string : the select placeholder message loadingPlaceholder?:string : the text to be displayed during the loading step allowClear?: boolean : Allow o clear the current selection minimumInputLength?: number : the minimum input length for ajax call dataSource?: { id?: string, text?: string, query: string, queryParameterName?: string} : the defintion o data source for dynamically fetch the options by autloading or autcompletion search autoload?:boolean : Autoload the options from the data source noResultsText? : string : the text to be displayed if none data found clearAllText? : string : the text to be displayed for clearAll action clearValueText? : string : the text to be displayed for the clear value action addLabelText? : string : the text to be displayed for the add label action searchPromptText? : string : the text to be displayed during the search step optionRenderer?: React.StatelessComponent : a component fore rendering the option valueRenderer?: React.StatelessComponent : a compoent for rendering the value



An UpSelectOption is defined as : id:number|string : the unique id of the option text:string: the text to be displayed icon:string : the icon to be displayed

< UpLabel inline = {true} width = "small" text = "My todos :" > < UpSelect autoload = {false} allowClear = {true} multiple = {false} tooltip = "Selct the todos completed" minimumInputLength = {3} dataSource = {{ query: " https: // jsonplaceholder.typicode.com / todos ", text: " title " }} onError = {this.onSelectionError} onChange = {this.onSelectionChange} value = {this.state.todosCompleted} /> </ UpLabel >

UpText

UpTimePicker

Resources

Contributing

See here for our contribution guide. We are on slack, please go [here for an invite] We'd love to hear from you!

License

See here for the license.

Roadmap