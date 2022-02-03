@untitaker/quicktype-core-with-markdown

quicktype generates strongly-typed models and serializers from JSON, JSON Schema, TypeScript, and GraphQL queries, making it a breeze to work with JSON type-safely in many programming languages.
quicktype in your browser.
Missing your favorite language? Please implement it!
There are many ways to use quicktype.
quicktype. app.quicktype.io is the most powerful and complete UI. The web app also works offline and doesn't send your sample data over the Internet, so paste away!
For the best CLI, we recommend installing
quicktype globally via
npm:
npm install -g quicktype
Other options:
quicktype
# Run quicktype without arguments for help and options
quicktype
# quicktype a simple JSON object in C#
echo '{ "name": "David" }' | quicktype -l csharp
# quicktype a top-level array and save as Go source
echo '[1, 2, 3]' | quicktype -o ints.go
# quicktype a sample JSON file in Swift
quicktype person.json -o Person.swift
# A verbose way to do the same thing
quicktype \
--src person.json \
--src-lang json \
--lang swift \
--top-level Person \
--out Person.swift
# quicktype a directory of samples as a C++ program
# Suppose ./blockchain is a directory with files:
# latest-block.json transactions.json marketcap.json
quicktype ./blockchain -o blockchain-api.cpp
# quicktype a live JSON API as a Java program
quicktype https://api.somewhere.com/data -o Data.java
The recommended way to use
quicktype is to generate a JSON schema from sample data, review and edit the schema, commit the schema to your project repo, then generate code from the schema as part of your build process:
# First, infer a JSON schema from a sample.
quicktype pokedex.json -l schema -o schema.json
# Review the schema, make changes,
# and commit it to your project repo.
# Finally, generate model code from schema in your
# build process for whatever languages you need:
quicktype -s schema schema.json -o src/ios/models.swift
quicktype -s schema schema.json -o src/android/Models.java
quicktype -s schema schema.json -o src/nodejs/Models.ts
# All of these models will serialize to and from the same
# JSON, so different programs in your stack can communicate
# seamlessly.
You can achieve a similar result by writing or generating a TypeScript file, then quicktyping it. TypeScript is a typed superset of JavaScript with simple, succinct syntax for defining types:
interface Person {
name: string;
nickname?: string; // an optional property
luckyNumber: number;
}
You can use TypeScript just like JSON schema was used in the last example:
# First, infer a TypeScript file from a sample (or just write one!)
quicktype pokedex.json -o pokedex.ts --just-types
# Review the TypeScript, make changes, etc.
quicktype pokedex.ts -o src/ios/models.swift
quicktype from JavaScript
You can use
quicktype as a JavaScript function within
node or browsers. First add the
quicktype-core package:
$ npm install quicktype-core
In general, first you create an
InputData value with one or more JSON samples, JSON schemas, TypeScript sources, or other supported input types. Then you call
quicktype, passing that
InputData value and any options you want.
const {
quicktype,
InputData,
jsonInputForTargetLanguage,
JSONSchemaInput,
FetchingJSONSchemaStore,
} = require("quicktype-core");
async function quicktypeJSON(targetLanguage, typeName, jsonString) {
const jsonInput = jsonInputForTargetLanguage(targetLanguage);
// We could add multiple samples for the same desired
// type, or many sources for other types. Here we're
// just making one type from one piece of sample JSON.
await jsonInput.addSource({
name: typeName,
samples: [jsonString],
});
const inputData = new InputData();
inputData.addInput(jsonInput);
return await quicktype({
inputData,
lang: targetLanguage,
});
}
async function quicktypeJSONSchema(targetLanguage, typeName, jsonSchemaString) {
const schemaInput = new JSONSchemaInput(new FetchingJSONSchemaStore());
// We could add multiple schemas for multiple types,
// but here we're just making one type from JSON schema.
await schemaInput.addSource({ name: typeName, schema: jsonSchemaString });
const inputData = new InputData();
inputData.addInput(schemaInput);
return await quicktype({
inputData,
lang: targetLanguage,
});
}
async function main() {
const { lines: swiftPerson } = await quicktypeJSON(
"swift",
"Person",
jsonString
);
console.log(swiftPerson.join("\n"));
const { lines: pythonPerson } = await quicktypeJSONSchema(
"python",
"Person",
jsonSchemaString
);
console.log(pythonPerson.join("\n"));
}
main();
The argument to
quicktype is a complex object with many optional properties. Explore its definition to understand what options are allowed.
quicktype is Open Source and we love contributors! In fact, we have a list of issues that are low-priority for us, but for which we'd happily accept contributions. Support for new target languages is also strongly desired. If you'd like to contribute, need help with anything at all, or would just like to talk things over, come join us on Slack.
quicktype is implemented in TypeScript and requires
nodejs and
npm to build and run.
First, install
typescript globally via
npm:
Clone this repo and do:
npm install
script/quicktype # rebuild (slow) and run (fast)
npm install --ignore-scripts # Install dependencies
npm install -g typescript # Install typescript globally
tsc --project src/cli # Rebuild
node dist\cli\index.js # Run
Install Visual Studio Code, open this workspace, and install the recommended extensions:
code . # opens in VS Code
When working on an output language, you'll want to view generated
output as you edit. Use
npm start to watch for changes and
recompile and rerun
quicktype for live feedback. For example, if you're
developing a new renderer for
fortran, you could use the following command to
rebuild and reinvoke
quicktype as you implement your renderer:
npm start -- "--lang fortran pokedex.json"
The command in quotes is passed to
quicktype, so you can render local
.json
files, URLs, or add other options.
quicktype has many complex test dependencies:
crystal compiler
dotnetcore SDK
elm tools
g++ C++ compiler
golang stack
swift compiler
clang and Objective-C Foundation (must be tested separately on macOS)
rust tools
pike interpreter
haskell stack
We've assembled all of these tools in a Docker container that you build and test within:
# Build and attach to Docker container
script/dev
# Run full test suite
npm run test
# Test a specific language (see test/languages.ts)
FIXTURE=golang npm test
# Test a single sample or directory
FIXTURE=swift npm test -- pokedex.json
FIXTURE=swift npm test -- test/inputs/json/samples