A searchable ListView which supports Chinese PinYin and alphabetical index.

React Native Search List

The following pic may be helpful when understanding the structure and APIs:

Installation

$ npm install @unpourtous/react-native-search-list --save

Usage

To Use SearchList, need a array of object as data source,and each object has searchStr property, eample code are put in ./entry.js .

export default class example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) this .state = { dataSource : demoList } } renderRow (item, sectionID, rowID, highlightRowFunc, isSearching) { return ( <Touchable onPress={() => { Alert.alert('Clicked!', `sectionID: ${sectionID}; item: ${item.searchStr}`, [ {text: 'OK', onPress: () => console.log('OK Pressed')}, ], {cancelable: true}) }}> <View key={rowID} style={{flex: 1, marginLeft: 20, height: rowHeight, justifyContent: 'center'}}> {/*use `HighlightableText` to highlight the search result*/} <HighlightableText matcher={item.matcher} text={item.searchStr} textColor={'#000'} hightlightTextColor={'#0069c0'} /> </View> </Touchable> ) } // render empty view when datasource is empty renderEmpty () { return ( <View style={styles.emptyDataSource}> <Text style={{color: '#979797', fontSize: 18, paddingTop: 20}}> No Content </Text> </View> ) } // render empty result view when search result is empty renderEmptyResult (searchStr) { return ( <View style={styles.emptySearchResult}> <Text style={{color: '#979797', fontSize: 18, paddingTop: 20}}> No Result For <Text style={{color: '#171a23', fontSize: 18}}>{searchStr}</Text></Text> <Text style={{color: '#979797', fontSize: 18, alignItems: 'center', paddingTop: 10}}>Please search again</Text> </View> ) } render () { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <StatusBar backgroundColor='#F00' barStyle='light-content' /> <SearchList data={this.state.dataSource} renderRow={this.renderRow.bind(this)} renderEmptyResult={this.renderEmptyResult.bind(this)} renderBackButton={() => null} renderEmpty={this.renderEmpty.bind(this)} rowHeight={rowHeight} toolbarBackgroundColor={'#2196f3'} title='Search List Demo' cancelTitle='取消' onClickBack={() => {}} searchListBackgroundColor={'#2196f3'} searchBarToggleDuration={300} searchInputBackgroundColor={'#0069c0'} searchInputBackgroundColorActive={'#6ec6ff'} searchInputPlaceholderColor={'#FFF'} searchInputTextColor={'#FFF'} searchInputTextColorActive={'#000'} searchInputPlaceholder='Search' sectionIndexTextColor={'#6ec6ff'} searchBarBackgroundColor={'#2196f3'} /> </View> ) } }

APIs

prop name type description default value data array The rows of list view.each object should contain searchStr , it will be used for search source. If you have custom row id,you should set searchKey for each object. renderRow number Render your custom row content. rowHeight number The height of the default row content, it will be used for scroll calculate. 40 sectionHeaderHeight number The height of section header content. 24 searchListBackgroundColor string BackgroundColor for searchList. #171a23 toolbarBackgroundColor string Toolbar background color. #171a23 searchBarToggleDuration number Custom search bar animation duration. 300 searchBarBackgroundColor string Custom search bar background color. #171a23 searchInputBackgroundColor string Custom search input default state background color. searchInputBackgroundColorActive string Custom search input searching state background color. searchInputPlaceholder string Custom search input placeholder text. searchInputPlaceholderColor string Custom search input placeholder text color. searchInputTextColor string Custom search input default state text color. searchInputTextColorActive string Custom search input searching state text color. searchBarBackgroundColor string Custom search bar background color. title string Toolbar title. titleTextColor string Toolbar title text color. cancelTextColor string Search bar cancel text color. cancelTitle string Search bar cancel text color. sectionIndexTextColor string Section index text color. hideSectionList bool Whether to hide the alphabetical section listing view or not. renderSectionIndexItem func Custom render SectionIndexItem. sortFunc func The sort function for the list view data source,sorting alphabetical by default resultSortFunc func The sort function for the search result,sorting first match position by default onScrollToSection func The callback of alphabetical section view be clicked or touch. renderBackButton func Render a custom back buttom on Toolbar. renderEmpty func Render a view when data is empty. renderEmptyResult func Render a view when search result is empty. renderSeparator func Render row separator. renderSectionHeader func renderSectionHeader for the internal ListView renderHeader func renderHeader for the internal ListView renderFooter func renderFooter for the internal ListView renderRow func renderRow for the internal ListView onSearchStart func Callback when searching start. onSearchEnd func Callback when searching end.

Thanks

TODO

add hightlight demo test ios & android & android with status bar and without

License

This library is distributed under MIT Licence.