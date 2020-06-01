A searchable ListView which supports Chinese PinYin and alphabetical index.
The following pic may be helpful when understanding the structure and APIs:
$ npm install @unpourtous/react-native-search-list --save
To Use SearchList, need a array of object as data source,and each object has searchStr property, eample code are put in
./entry.js.
export default class example extends Component {
constructor (props) {
super(props)
this.state = {
dataSource: demoList
}
}
// custom render row
renderRow (item, sectionID, rowID, highlightRowFunc, isSearching) {
return (
<Touchable onPress={() => {
Alert.alert('Clicked!', `sectionID: ${sectionID}; item: ${item.searchStr}`,
[
{text: 'OK', onPress: () => console.log('OK Pressed')},
],
{cancelable: true})
}}>
<View key={rowID} style={{flex: 1, marginLeft: 20, height: rowHeight, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
{/*use `HighlightableText` to highlight the search result*/}
<HighlightableText
matcher={item.matcher}
text={item.searchStr}
textColor={'#000'}
hightlightTextColor={'#0069c0'}
/>
</View>
</Touchable>
)
}
// render empty view when datasource is empty
renderEmpty () {
return (
<View style={styles.emptyDataSource}>
<Text style={{color: '#979797', fontSize: 18, paddingTop: 20}}> No Content </Text>
</View>
)
}
// render empty result view when search result is empty
renderEmptyResult (searchStr) {
return (
<View style={styles.emptySearchResult}>
<Text style={{color: '#979797', fontSize: 18, paddingTop: 20}}> No Result For <Text
style={{color: '#171a23', fontSize: 18}}>{searchStr}</Text></Text>
<Text style={{color: '#979797', fontSize: 18, alignItems: 'center', paddingTop: 10}}>Please search again</Text>
</View>
)
}
render () {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<StatusBar backgroundColor='#F00' barStyle='light-content' />
<SearchList
data={this.state.dataSource}
renderRow={this.renderRow.bind(this)}
renderEmptyResult={this.renderEmptyResult.bind(this)}
renderBackButton={() => null}
renderEmpty={this.renderEmpty.bind(this)}
rowHeight={rowHeight}
toolbarBackgroundColor={'#2196f3'}
title='Search List Demo'
cancelTitle='取消'
onClickBack={() => {}}
searchListBackgroundColor={'#2196f3'}
searchBarToggleDuration={300}
searchInputBackgroundColor={'#0069c0'}
searchInputBackgroundColorActive={'#6ec6ff'}
searchInputPlaceholderColor={'#FFF'}
searchInputTextColor={'#FFF'}
searchInputTextColorActive={'#000'}
searchInputPlaceholder='Search'
sectionIndexTextColor={'#6ec6ff'}
searchBarBackgroundColor={'#2196f3'}
/>
</View>
)
}
}
|prop name
|type
|description
|default value
|data
|array
|The rows of list view.each object should contain
searchStr, it will be used for search source. If you have custom row id,you should set
searchKey for each object.
|renderRow
|number
|Render your custom row content.
|rowHeight
|number
|The height of the default row content, it will be used for scroll calculate.
40
|sectionHeaderHeight
|number
|The height of section header content.
24
|searchListBackgroundColor
|string
|BackgroundColor for searchList.
#171a23
|toolbarBackgroundColor
|string
|Toolbar background color.
#171a23
|searchBarToggleDuration
|number
|Custom search bar animation duration.
300
|searchBarBackgroundColor
|string
|Custom search bar background color.
#171a23
|searchInputBackgroundColor
|string
|Custom search input default state background color.
|searchInputBackgroundColorActive
|string
|Custom search input searching state background color.
|searchInputPlaceholder
|string
|Custom search input placeholder text.
|searchInputPlaceholderColor
|string
|Custom search input placeholder text color.
|searchInputTextColor
|string
|Custom search input default state text color.
|searchInputTextColorActive
|string
|Custom search input searching state text color.
|searchBarBackgroundColor
|string
|Custom search bar background color.
|title
|string
|Toolbar title.
|titleTextColor
|string
|Toolbar title text color.
|cancelTextColor
|string
|Search bar cancel text color.
|cancelTitle
|string
|Search bar cancel text color.
|sectionIndexTextColor
|string
|Section index text color.
|hideSectionList
|bool
|Whether to hide the alphabetical section listing view or not.
|renderSectionIndexItem
|func
|Custom render SectionIndexItem.
|sortFunc
|func
|The sort function for the list view data source,sorting alphabetical by default
|resultSortFunc
|func
|The sort function for the search result,sorting first match position by default
|onScrollToSection
|func
|The callback of alphabetical section view be clicked or touch.
|renderBackButton
|func
|Render a custom back buttom on Toolbar.
|renderEmpty
|func
|Render a view when data is empty.
|renderEmptyResult
|func
|Render a view when search result is empty.
|renderSeparator
|func
|Render row separator.
|renderSectionHeader
|func
renderSectionHeader for the internal ListView
|renderHeader
|func
renderHeader for the internal ListView
|renderFooter
|func
renderFooter for the internal ListView
|renderRow
|func
renderRow for the internal ListView
|onSearchStart
|func
|Callback when searching start.
|onSearchEnd
|func
|Callback when searching end.
This library is distributed under MIT Licence.