Universal Language Detector

Language detector that works universally (browser + server) On the server, will rely on "cookies > accept-language header"

On the browser, will rely on "cookies > navigator settings" Meant to be used with a universal framework, such as Next.js

Note that this lib helps resolving the language ( fr , en , es , etc.), not the locale ( fr-FR , en-US , etc.)

It is not out of scope though, PR are welcome to support universal locale detection.

Demo

Live demo with the Next.js example

Getting started

yarn install @ unly / universal - language - detector

Use:

import universalLanguageDetect from ' @unly /universal-language-detector' ; OR import { universalLanguageDetect } from ' @unly /universal-language-detector' ;

Examples

See our example featuring the Next.js framework

API

Extensive API documentation can be found in the source code documentation Only the most useful API methods are documented here, the other aren't meant to be used, even though they may be

universalLanguageDetect

Detects the language used, universally.

Parameters:

supportedLanguages : string[];

: string[]; fallbackLanguage : string;

: string; acceptLanguageHeader? : string | undefined;

: string | undefined; serverCookies? : object | undefined;

: object | undefined; errorHandler? : ErrorHandler | undefined;

Example:

const lang = universalLanguageDetect({ supportedLanguages : SUPPORTED_LANGUAGES, fallbackLanguage : FALLBACK_LANG, acceptLanguageHeader : get (req, 'headers.accept-language'), // Optional - Accept-language header will be used when resolving the language on the server side serverCookies: cookies, // Optional - Cookie "i18next" takes precedence over navigator configuration (ex: "i18next: fr"), will only be used on the server side errorHandler: (error) => { console .log( 'Custom error handler:' ); console .error(error); }, });

Contributing

We gladly accept PRs, but please open an issue first so we can discuss it beforehand.

Working locally

yarn start # Shortcut - Runs linter + build + tests in concurrent mode (watch mode) OR run each process separately for finer control yarn lint yarn build yarn test

Test

yarn test yarn test :once yarn test :coverage

Versions

SemVer

We use Semantic Versioning for this project: https://semver.org/. ( vMAJOR.MINOR.PATCH : v1.0.1 )

Major version: Must be changed when Breaking Changes are made (public API isn't backward compatible). A function has been renamed/removed from the public API Something has changed that will cause the app to behave differently with the same configuration

Minor version: Must be changed when a new feature is added or updated (without breaking change nor behavioral change)

Patch version: Must be changed when any change is made that isn't either Major nor Minor. (Misc, doc, etc.)

Releasing and publishing

yarn releaseAndPublish # Shortcut - Will prompt for bump version , commit , create git tag, push commit /tag and publish to NPM yarn release # Will prompt for bump version , commit , create git tag, push commit /tag npm publish # Will publish to NPM

Don't forget we are using SemVer, please follow our SemVer rules.

Pro hint: use beta tag if you're in a work-in-progress (or unsure) to avoid releasing WIP versions that looks legit

Changelog

Our API change (including breaking changes and "how to migrate") are documented in the Changelog.

See changelog

License

MIT

This project was generated using https://github.com/UnlyEd/boilerplate-generator/tree/master/templates/typescript-OSS

Vulnerability disclosure

See our policy.

Contributors and maintainers

This project is being maintained by:

[Unly] Ambroise Dhenain (Vadorequest) (active)

