This repository includes all the code deployed by Unlock, including smart contracts and the web app running at unlock-protocol.com.
Unlock is a membership protocol, built on a blockchain. It enables creators to monetize their content or software without relying on a middleman. It lets consumers manage all of their subscriptions in a consistent way, as well as earn discounts when they share the best content and applications they use.
Read more about why we're building Unlock.
You can try Unlock using the Ethereum blockchain on our homepage.
We are building this in the open, which means you can also run the code locally (see instructions below). You can try out the staging version - which runs the latest, in-progress code, but against the Rinkeby test network - at https://staging.unlock-protocol.com.
Finally, you can learn more on our documentation wiki.
Thanks for your interest in contributing to Unlock! We're excited you're here. There are a variety of ways to contribute to the project. Please read more about contributing in our contributor guide. Please also check our code of conduct for all participants in our community.
Unlock uses a monorepo which includes all the services and applications we develop.
# get the code
git clone https://github.com/unlock-protocol/unlock
cd unlock
You'll need yarn installed globally.
yarn
# install all dependencies (...may take a while)
To execute commands inside the repo, we use the pattern
yarn workspace <workspace name> <command>
# build the contracts
yarn workspace @unlock-protocol/smart-contracts build
# validate lint for paywall
yarn workspace @unlock-protocol/paywall lint
# etc.
You can run a local version of the protocol using Docker.
cd docker && docker-compose up --build
This will create the required infrastructure (database, local ethereum test network, subgraph...) and start core services such as the Locksmith API and a Wedlocks mailing service for debug purposes.
NB: config is defined in both
docker-compose.yml and
docker-compose.override.yml.
The following script will deploy the contracts, create some dummy locks and send you some local tokens for development.
cd docker
docker-compose exec eth-node yarn provision
The main dashboard lives in the
unlock-app folder of this repo.
To launch it locally:
# install deps
yarn
# start Unlock main app
yarn worskspace @unlock-protocol/unlock-app start
This will start
http://localhost:3000/dashboard to start using the application and deploy locks locally.
http://localhost:3002 our static landing page site.
If you run the app locally on you machine, you will have to create a file called
.env.dev.local at the root of the repo, containing variables for the different apps :
# your wallet address to the first line
ETHEREUM_ADDRESS=<your ethereum address>
# the ETH node
READ_ONLY_PROVIDER=http://localhost:8545
# core service URLs
LOCKSMITH_URI=http://localhost:8080
WEDLOCKS_URI=http://localhost:1337
# other optional services
DASHBOARD_URL=http://localhost:3000
PAYWALL_URL=http://localhost:3001
PAYWALL_SCRIPT_URL=http://localhost:3001/static/paywall.min.js
UNLOCK_STATIC_URL=http://localhost:3002
UNLOCK_TICKETS_URL=http://0.0.0.0:3003
# deployment
HTTP_PROVIDER_HOST=127.0.0.1
HTTP_PROVIDER_PORT=8545
ERC20_CONTRACT_SYMBOL=DAI
ERC20_CONTRACT_ADDRESS=0xFcD4FD1B4F3d5ceDdc19004579A5d7039295DBB9
BOOTSTRAP_AMOUNT=15.0
LOCKSMITH_PURCHASER_ADDRESS=0xe29ec42f0b620b1c9a716f79a02e9dc5a5f5f98a
Make sure you change the value of
ETHEREUM_ADDRESS to use your main Ethereum address (the one you use with your Metamask for example). This will let you interract with the application using your regular setup.
NB: The environments config files for the infrastructure are located inside the
./docker folder.
