This is the canonical staking contract designed for Uniswap V3.

Deployments

Note that the v1.0.0 release is susceptible to a high-difficulty, never-exploited vulnerability. For this reason, please use the v1.0.2 release, deployed and verified on Etherscan on all networks at the address: 0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 :

Network Explorer Mainnet https://etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Rinkeby https://rinkeby.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Kovan https://kovan.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Ropsten https://ropsten.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Goerli https://goerli.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Arbitrum Rinkeby https://testnet.arbiscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Arbitrum One https://arbiscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Optimism https://optimistic.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65 Optimism Kovan https://kovan-optimistic.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65

⚠️DEPRECATED⚠️: For historical verification purposes only, the staker at tag v1.0.0 was deployed at the address: 0x1f98407aaB862CdDeF78Ed252D6f557aA5b0f00d

Development and Testing

$ yarn $ yarn test

$ UPDATE_SNAPSHOT=1 yarn test

