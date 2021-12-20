openbase logo
@uniswap/v3-staker

by Uniswap
1.0.2 (see all)

Canonical liquidity mining contract for Uniswap V3

Readme

uniswap-v3-staker

This is the canonical staking contract designed for Uniswap V3.

Deployments

Note that the v1.0.0 release is susceptible to a high-difficulty, never-exploited vulnerability. For this reason, please use the v1.0.2 release, deployed and verified on Etherscan on all networks at the address: 0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65:

NetworkExplorer
Mainnethttps://etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Rinkebyhttps://rinkeby.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Kovanhttps://kovan.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Ropstenhttps://ropsten.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Goerlihttps://goerli.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Arbitrum Rinkebyhttps://testnet.arbiscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Arbitrum Onehttps://arbiscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Optimismhttps://optimistic.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
Optimism Kovanhttps://kovan-optimistic.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65

⚠️DEPRECATED⚠️: For historical verification purposes only, the staker at tag v1.0.0 was deployed at the address: 0x1f98407aaB862CdDeF78Ed252D6f557aA5b0f00d

Development and Testing

$ yarn
$ yarn test

Gas Snapshots

# if gas snapshots need to be updated
$ UPDATE_SNAPSHOT=1 yarn test

Contract Sizing

$ yarn size-contracts

