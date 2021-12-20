This is the canonical staking contract designed for Uniswap V3.
Note that the v1.0.0 release is susceptible to a high-difficulty, never-exploited vulnerability. For this reason, please use the v1.0.2 release, deployed and verified on Etherscan on all networks at the address:
0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65:
|Network
|Explorer
|Mainnet
|https://etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Rinkeby
|https://rinkeby.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Kovan
|https://kovan.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Ropsten
|https://ropsten.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Goerli
|https://goerli.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Arbitrum Rinkeby
|https://testnet.arbiscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Arbitrum One
|https://arbiscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Optimism
|https://optimistic.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
|Optimism Kovan
|https://kovan-optimistic.etherscan.io/address/0xe34139463bA50bD61336E0c446Bd8C0867c6fE65
⚠️DEPRECATED⚠️: For historical verification purposes only, the staker at tag v1.0.0 was deployed at the address:
0x1f98407aaB862CdDeF78Ed252D6f557aA5b0f00d
$ yarn
$ yarn test
# if gas snapshots need to be updated
$ UPDATE_SNAPSHOT=1 yarn test
$ yarn size-contracts