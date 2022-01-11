openbase logo
@uniswap/v3-periphery

by Uniswap
1.3.0 (see all)

🦄 🦄 🦄 Peripheral smart contracts for interacting with Uniswap v3

Overview

Downloads/wk

18.5K

GitHub Stars

619

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

6

License

GPL-2.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Uniswap V3 Periphery

Tests Lint

This repository contains the periphery smart contracts for the Uniswap V3 Protocol. For the lower level core contracts, see the uniswap-v3-core repository.

Bug bounty

This repository is subject to the Uniswap V3 bug bounty program, per the terms defined here.

Local deployment

In order to deploy this code to a local testnet, you should install the npm package @uniswap/v3-periphery and import bytecode imported from artifacts located at @uniswap/v3-periphery/artifacts/contracts/*/*.json. For example:

import {
  abi as SWAP_ROUTER_ABI,
  bytecode as SWAP_ROUTER_BYTECODE,
} from '@uniswap/v3-periphery/artifacts/contracts/SwapRouter.sol/SwapRouter.json'

// deploy the bytecode

This will ensure that you are testing against the same bytecode that is deployed to mainnet and public testnets, and all Uniswap code will correctly interoperate with your local deployment.

Using solidity interfaces

The Uniswap v3 periphery interfaces are available for import into solidity smart contracts via the npm artifact @uniswap/v3-periphery, e.g.:

import '@uniswap/v3-periphery/contracts/interfaces/ISwapRouter.sol';

contract MyContract {
  ISwapRouter router;

  function doSomethingWithSwapRouter() {
    // router.exactInput(...);
  }
}

