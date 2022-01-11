Uniswap V3 Periphery

This repository contains the periphery smart contracts for the Uniswap V3 Protocol. For the lower level core contracts, see the uniswap-v3-core repository.

Bug bounty

This repository is subject to the Uniswap V3 bug bounty program, per the terms defined here.

Local deployment

In order to deploy this code to a local testnet, you should install the npm package @uniswap/v3-periphery and import bytecode imported from artifacts located at @uniswap/v3-periphery/artifacts/contracts/*/*.json . For example:

import { abi as SWAP_ROUTER_ABI, bytecode as SWAP_ROUTER_BYTECODE, } from '@uniswap/v3-periphery/artifacts/contracts/SwapRouter.sol/SwapRouter.json'

This will ensure that you are testing against the same bytecode that is deployed to mainnet and public testnets, and all Uniswap code will correctly interoperate with your local deployment.

Using solidity interfaces

The Uniswap v3 periphery interfaces are available for import into solidity smart contracts via the npm artifact @uniswap/v3-periphery , e.g.: