This repository contains the core smart contracts for the Uniswap V3 Protocol. For higher level contracts, see the uniswap-v3-periphery repository.
This repository is subject to the Uniswap V3 bug bounty program, per the terms defined here.
In order to deploy this code to a local testnet, you should install the npm package
@uniswap/v3-core
and import the factory bytecode located at
@uniswap/v3-core/artifacts/contracts/UniswapV3Factory.sol/UniswapV3Factory.json.
For example:
import {
abi as FACTORY_ABI,
bytecode as FACTORY_BYTECODE,
} from '@uniswap/v3-core/artifacts/contracts/UniswapV3Factory.sol/UniswapV3Factory.json'
// deploy the bytecode
This will ensure that you are testing against the same bytecode that is deployed to mainnet and public testnets, and all Uniswap code will correctly interoperate with your local deployment.
The Uniswap v3 interfaces are available for import into solidity smart contracts
via the npm artifact
@uniswap/v3-core, e.g.:
import '@uniswap/v3-core/contracts/interfaces/IUniswapV3Pool.sol';
contract MyContract {
IUniswapV3Pool pool;
function doSomethingWithPool() {
// pool.swap(...);
}
}
The primary license for Uniswap V3 Core is the Business Source License 1.1 (
BUSL-1.1), see
LICENSE.
contracts/interfaces/ are licensed under
GPL-2.0-or-later (as indicated in their SPDX headers), see
contracts/interfaces/LICENSE
contracts/libraries/ are licensed under
GPL-2.0-or-later (as indicated in their SPDX headers), see
contracts/libraries/LICENSE_GPL
contracts/libraries/FullMath.sol is licensed under
MIT (as indicated in its SPDX header), see
contracts/libraries/LICENSE_MIT
contracts/test remain unlicensed.