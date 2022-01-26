openbase logo
@uniswap/v3-core

by Uniswap
1.0.0 (see all)

🦄 🦄 🦄 Core smart contracts of Uniswap v3

Documentation
17.3K

2.1K

21d ago

13

0

BUSL-1.1

Not Found

No?

Readme

Uniswap V3

Lint Tests Fuzz Testing Mythx npm version

This repository contains the core smart contracts for the Uniswap V3 Protocol. For higher level contracts, see the uniswap-v3-periphery repository.

Bug bounty

This repository is subject to the Uniswap V3 bug bounty program, per the terms defined here.

Local deployment

In order to deploy this code to a local testnet, you should install the npm package @uniswap/v3-core and import the factory bytecode located at @uniswap/v3-core/artifacts/contracts/UniswapV3Factory.sol/UniswapV3Factory.json. For example:

import {
  abi as FACTORY_ABI,
  bytecode as FACTORY_BYTECODE,
} from '@uniswap/v3-core/artifacts/contracts/UniswapV3Factory.sol/UniswapV3Factory.json'

// deploy the bytecode

This will ensure that you are testing against the same bytecode that is deployed to mainnet and public testnets, and all Uniswap code will correctly interoperate with your local deployment.

Using solidity interfaces

The Uniswap v3 interfaces are available for import into solidity smart contracts via the npm artifact @uniswap/v3-core, e.g.:

import '@uniswap/v3-core/contracts/interfaces/IUniswapV3Pool.sol';

contract MyContract {
  IUniswapV3Pool pool;

  function doSomethingWithPool() {
    // pool.swap(...);
  }
}

Licensing

The primary license for Uniswap V3 Core is the Business Source License 1.1 (BUSL-1.1), see LICENSE.

Exceptions

  • All files in contracts/interfaces/ are licensed under GPL-2.0-or-later (as indicated in their SPDX headers), see contracts/interfaces/LICENSE
  • Several files in contracts/libraries/ are licensed under GPL-2.0-or-later (as indicated in their SPDX headers), see contracts/libraries/LICENSE_GPL
  • contracts/libraries/FullMath.sol is licensed under MIT (as indicated in its SPDX header), see contracts/libraries/LICENSE_MIT
  • All files in contracts/test remain unlicensed.

