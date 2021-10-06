openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@uniswap/v2-sdk

by Uniswap
3.0.1 (see all)

🛠 An SDK for building applications on top of Uniswap V2

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.4K

GitHub Stars

317

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Uniswap V2 SDK

Unit Tests Lint code style: prettier npm version npm bundle size (scoped version)

In-depth documentation on this SDK is available at uniswap.org.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial