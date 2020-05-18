openbase logo
@uniswap/v2-core

by Uniswap
1.0.1

🎛 Core smart contracts of Uniswap V2

59.2K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Ethereum API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/5
Readme

Uniswap V2

Actions Status Version

In-depth documentation on Uniswap V2 is available at uniswap.org.

The built contract artifacts can be browsed via unpkg.com.

Local Development

The following assumes the use of node@>=10.

Install Dependencies

yarn

Compile Contracts

yarn compile

Run Tests

yarn test

100
Allen Joseph
20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.
1 year ago

I've used Uniswap to tokenise a provide liquidity for my ERC721 token and it worked well but I feel like you can do it faster with the Uniswap website itself. Also the documentation is not that good, my friend had to help me set it up. As of March 2021, V2 has been outdated and V3 has been launched so there's no point in learning or using this framework anymore. Thank you!.

0

