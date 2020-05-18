Allen Joseph ● INDIA ● 46 Rating s ● 53 Review s ● 20. Google Code-In 2018 Finalist.| InCTF 2017 Finalist.| A passionate programmer.

1 year ago

I've used Uniswap to tokenise a provide liquidity for my ERC721 token and it worked well but I feel like you can do it faster with the Uniswap website itself. Also the documentation is not that good, my friend had to help me set it up. As of March 2021, V2 has been outdated and V3 has been launched so there's no point in learning or using this framework anymore. Thank you!.