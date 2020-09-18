openbase logo
@uniswap/merkle-distributor

by Uniswap
1.0.1 (see all)

📦 A smart contract that distributes a balance of tokens according to a merkle root

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

328

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Tests Lint

Local Development

The following assumes the use of node@>=10.

Install Dependencies

yarn

Compile Contracts

yarn compile

Run Tests

yarn test

